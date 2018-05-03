Bill Cosby's Wife Camille Breaks Silence Following Guilty Verdict

Camille Cosby is speaking out.

The 74-year-old wife of Bill Cosby released a statement on Thursday in regard to her husband of 54 years being found guilty on three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault last week. The verdict stemmed from a 2004 case involving Andrea Constand, an employee at his alma mater, Temple University. He is now facing a 30-year prison sentence.

In a lengthy statement on Facebook, Camille alleged that the odds were against the comedian before the three-week case began.

“In the case of Bill Cosby, unproven accusations evolved into lynch mobs, who publicly and privately coerced cancellations of Bill Cosby’s scheduled performances; syndications of The Cosby Show; rescissions of honorary degrees and a vindictive attempt to close an exhibition of our collection of African American art in the Smithsonian Museum of African Art,” she wrote in her statement. “And all of that occurred before the trial even started.”

She went on to list her biggest grievance against the Pennsylvania Montgomery County Courthouse, saying the rulings were based off of a district attorney’s campaign promises.

“Three criminal charges, promised during an unethical campaign for the district attorney’s office, were filed against my husband...all based on what I believe to be a falsified account by the newly elected district attorney’s key witness,” she wrote.

Camille also claims that her husband’s defense team had discredited the district attorney’s witness, but that the court still ruled against him.

“I am publicly asking for a criminal investigation of that district attorney and his cohorts,” she continued. “This is a homogeneous group of exploitive and corrupt people, whose primary purpose is to advance themselves professionally and economically at the expense of Mr. Cosby’s life. If they can do this to Mr. Cosby, they can do so to anyone.”

Camille concluded her statement by noting, “Someday the truth will prevail, it always does.”

This case marked the first criminal charges against the Cosby Show star after more than 50 women came forward accusing him of drugging and/or sexually assaulting them. The alleged incidents date as far back as 1969, though Cosby has denied all wrongdoing.

