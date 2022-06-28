Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick Break Up

Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick will no longer have to keep their relationship on the down low. ET has confirmed they've split.

A source tells ET, "Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have broken up." ET has reached out to Hader and Kendrick's reps for comment. The split comes just two months after the comedian was quick to shut down ET's inquiry about his real-life girlfriend guest starring on his hit HBO show, Barry.

"Oh no," Hader, 44, told ET of the possibility of Kendrick appearing on the series.

Hader's insistence that his girlfriend won't be on Barry came the same month that he cited his kids as his reason for staying mum about his relationship.

Hader, who divorced Maggie Carey in 2018, shares Hayley, 7, Harper, 10, Hannah, 12, with his writer-director ex.

"They just want me to be their dad," he told The Hollywood Reporter of his daughters. "They just want me to sit and watch Encanto over and over and over again. So that’s what I do."

The split also comes just months after a source told ET in March that "Bill and Anna are in love and very happy in their relationship, and enjoying their time together." Back in January, a source told ET that Hader and Kendrick had been "dating for a while." The pair starred in the 2019 Disney+ Christmas movie, Noelle, together, but it's unclear when they officially began dating. Vanity Fair reported back in January that the pair had been "quietly" dating for over a year.

It's the second time this month one of Hader's breakups has made headlines. Earlier this month, Rachel Bilson addressed her past romance with Hader in a recent episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, confirming to Aubrey Plaza that she and Hader dated "two years ago."

Also earlier this month, Bilson touched on a recent, "really hard breakup" she went through during the pandemic. Bilson never mentioned Hader by name during that June 6 interview on her podcast but said "it was probably the hardest thing I've ever done⁠" and that it was "harder than childbirth."

Bilson and Hader called it quits in July 2020, just six months after making their red carpet debut at the 2020 Golden Globes.

