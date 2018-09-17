On Monday night, Bill Hader won the Emmy for lead actor in a comedy series for HBO’s Barry, and ET caught up him backstage to get his reaction.

“It’s bananas,” he told ET’s Keltie Knight before breaking down his surreal walk to the stage after his name was called. “Well, [series co-creator] Alec Berg yelled a giant expletive right in my ear and then I turned and went, ‘Oh, gosh.’ And something in my brain said, 'You need to stand up,' so I stood up there and hugged the guy from Atlanta. And then, yeah, I went up there.”

The 40-year-old SNL alumnus went on to add that, although he didn’t exactly write a speech, he had some idea about what he was going to say once he won.



“No, no, no," Hader said when asked if he has rehearsed an acceptance speech. "But you do kind of think, because I was nominated a couple times for Saturday Night Live, and I thought, 'Well, maybe this is what I'd say or whatever.' But I didn't do that with this because I was like, ‘I’m not going to win,' and then I won, and I have no idea what I said up there.”

Hader isn’t the only winner for his acclaimed new show. His co-star, Henry Winkler, finally took home his first Emmy after six nominations since his time on Happy Days. Winkler delivered what he claimed to be a 40-year-old speech in which he asked his now-grown children to head to bed!

The comedian also had this response when Knight mentioned that he’s definitely transitioned from goofy sidekick to leading man: “I'm super single, so, you guys, I'm not-- I'm just saying in the world, I’m super single.”

Check out the full chat up above.

