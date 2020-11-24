Bill Murray's Brother Ed, Inspiration Behind Film 'Caddyshack,' Dies

Bill Murray and his family are in mourning. The actor's eldest brother, Ed, has died.

"It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of the legend Ed Murray," read an announcement posted to Instagram by his apparel company, William Murray Golf.

"Named after the family patriarch, it was Ed who introduced the Murray family to this wonderful game of golf—by way of caddying at Indian Hills Country Club—at the age of 10, no less. (They don’t make ‘em like that anymore.)" the message continued. "Ed was the recipient of the Evans Scholarship back in 1963, while attending Northwestern University—a scholarship awarded to golf caddies—a family storyline which served as inspiration for the Danny Noonan character in ‘Caddyshack’ when Brian Doyle-Murray co-wrote that iconic screenplay."

"It was an honor for all of us to get to know Ed and to spend time with him over the past half decade as we’ve built this brand with the Murray family—and his loss is a hole that will never be filled," the statement concluded. "Thank you for always being so gracious, Ed. Our hearts are with his lovely family. Rest in paradise, to a true family man and a gentle, sweet soul. May we honor your memory from this day forward."

The heartfelt message accompanied a slideshow of snapshots featuring the Murray brothers -- including the Ghostbusters star and his famous siblings Brian-Doyle Murray and Joel Murray -- during a family day of golf and fun.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

'The French Dispatch' Trailer Brings Together Bill Murray, Timothee Chalamet and More in Ode to Journalism

Bill Murray Gets Emotional During Visit to 'Groundhog Day' Musical on Broadway

Ken Spears, Co-Creator of Scooby-Doo, Dead at 82

Alex Trebek, ‘Jeopardy’ Host, Dead at 80