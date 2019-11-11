Some beloved Ghostbusters stars are returning to the fold for the hotly anticipated next movie!

Dan Aykroyd recently appeared on The Greg Hill Show, where he discussed his role in the film and confirmed that fellow original cast members Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts are also making an appearance in the reboot, which is tentatively dubbed Ghostbusters 2020.

"Jason Reitman wrote a beautiful, heartfelt script that takes the real DNA from the first two movies and transfers that directly to the third, the next generation," he explained of the film's director. "It hands the legacy off to a new generation of stars, and players, and actors, and characters."

"It was really exciting working around this new idea, a new take on the story which Jason -- who's a really incredible and fine filmmaker -- came up with. So I'm pretty excited," Aykroyd later added. "You never know in the film business… Nobody knows anything, you don't know what's going to be a hit or not. But I have really good feelings for this, just because of the quality of the stars we've got there."

These comments echo Aykroyd's statements to ET in September at Hollywood Horror Nights, when he said, "It feeds beautifully into the first two stories and hands it off to a new generation."

Aykroyd previously confirmed that he'd be in the film, once again playing Ray Stantz, during a September interview on the Joe Rogan Experience. And, although not mentioned by Aykroyd on either occasion, Ernie Hudson, who played Winston Zeddemore in the first two films, confirmed this fall that he's returning to the role in a video posted on Cameo, a celebrity shout-out service. Co-star Harold Ramis, who played Egon Spengler, died in 2014.

In January, Jason, the son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, revealed that he was hard at work on the new film with a surprise teaser showcasing the Ecto-1, the ghost-battling squad's car, being unveiled in a barn during a stormy night.

"We wanted to make a love letter to the original movie," Jason said at a screening celebrating the 35th anniversary of the original movie (via Cinemablend) over the summer. "And this is a story that I -- again, I did not expect to be making a new Ghostbusters movie. I thought I was going to be this Indie dude who made Sundance movies. And then this character came to me. She was a 12-year-old girl. I didn't know who she was or why she popped into my head, but I saw her with a proton pack in her hand. And I wrote this story. This story began to form over many years actually. It started with a girl and all of a sudden it was a family. And eventually I knew this movie that I needed to make, that I needed to write."

That same month, Paul Rudd revealed he'd joined the cast with a hilarious video from outside the NYC firehouse made famous in the original two films.

The film also stars 12-year-old Mckenna Grace as the aforementioned main character, who spoke with ET about the role at the premiere of Annabelle Comes Home over the summer, where she shared her reaction to getting the job.

"The director, Mr. Jason, [we] had a Skype call and he was like, 'So, do you wanna be a Ghostbuster?' And I was like, 'More than anything in the world. Definitely!'...And I just started sobbing," she relayed. "It was one of those moments that was really surreal and I couldn't tell if I was dreaming or not."

In September, Ivan Reitman was also on hand at Hollywood Horror Nights, where he shared some details about the film's plot, stating Rudd plays "a seismologist who comes to a small town because they've been having mysterious earthquakes. He's also teaching summer school there and he's extraordinarily funny."

The reboot also stars Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, who briefly chatted with ET about the project at the premiere of It: Chapter Two. Check out the interview below.

The new Ghostbusters movie arrives on July 10, 2020.

