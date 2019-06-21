Mckenna Grace is in serious demand in Hollywood.



The 12-year-old actress appeared in Captain Marvel as young Carol Danvers, she’s playing Ed and Lorraine Warren’s daughter in Annabelle Comes Home and she’s going to be appearing in Ghostbusters 3, not to mention playing young Penny Kirkman on Designating Survivor.



ET’s Ash Crossan caught up with the rising starlet on the red carpet of Annabelle Comes Home on Thursday, where she recalled the very moment she realized that she had landed a role in Jason Reitman's upcoming ghost-busting sequel.



“The director, Mr. Jason, [we] had a Skype call and he was like, ‘So, do you wanna be a Ghostbuster?’ And I was like, ‘More than anything in the world. Definitely!’...And I just started sobbing. It was one of those moments that was really surreal and I couldn’t tell if I was dreaming or not.”



Earlier is month, Reitman was in attendance for an L.A. screening of the original Ghostbusters to celebrate its 35th anniversary, where he shared some details about the upcoming project and revealed that Grace’s character is at the very center of the action.



“We wanted to make a love letter to the original movie,” he said at the time, via Cinemablend. “And this is a story that I -- again, I did not expect to be making a new Ghostbusters movie. I thought I was going to be this Indie dude who made Sundance movies. And then this character came to me. She was a 12-year-old girl. I didn’t know who she was or why she popped into my head, but I saw her with a proton pack in her hand. And I wrote this story. This story began to form over many years actually. It started with a girl and all of a sudden it was a family. And eventually I knew this movie that I needed to make, that I needed to write.”



At Thursday’s Annabelle premiere, Grace discussed filming Captain Marvel, another secretive production. She admitted that, even while making the movie, she knew very little about the story until she saw the finished product.



“All I had was the sides for the day and I’d be going through them trying to decipher, but a lot of it was crossed out and I was like, ‘Dang it. I wanna know what’s happening.’ ...Just reading the sides that I had, I could totally tell that it was going to be a cool movie.”

Annabelle Comes Home creeps into theaters on June 26.

