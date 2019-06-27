Another beloved A-lister has signed on for Ghostbusters 3.



On Thursday morning, the film’s social media accounts posted a handheld video of Firehouse, Hook & Ladder Company 8 – the building which has become famous as the spook-fighting heroes’ headquarters in the films. In the clip, a pair of possible tourists take a photo of the building.



"You see, this is what happens," the person making the video states. "Everyday…people coming out, taking pictures of this magnificent building." That’s when the the camera turns to reveal that the one shooting is none other than Paul Rudd!



"And really can you blame them," he tells the camera. "It’s such an epic film. I love it. I’m a fan. When I heard that Jason Reitman was going to be doing a new version in the fall and agent called and he said, ‘Hey, Jason, we hear there’s the part [for] a young, semi-young, strapping man that needs to be cast. Who ya gonna call?"



He adds, "When I heard they were going to call me, well…as you can imagine I nearly slimed myself. I can’t wait to join the cast this fall for Ghostbusters…in fact, I’m sliming myself right now."



The 50-year-old leading man signed off by offering the camera a gleeful smile.

In January, Reitman, the son of fellow director Ivan Reitman, who helmed the 1984 original, revealed not only that a new Ghostbusters film is in the works but that he already has a teaser trailer showcasing the team’s car, Ecto-1, hidden in a barn on a stormy night.



Earlier in June, one of the film’s stars, 12-year-old Mckenna Grace, spoke with ET about landing the coveted gig.



"The director, Mr. Jason, [we] had a Skype call and he was like, 'So, do you wanna be a Ghostbuster?' And I was like, ‘More than anything in the world. Definitely!'" she relayed on the red carpet for Annabelle Comes Home. "And I just started sobbing. It was one of those moments that was really surreal and I couldn’t tell if I was dreaming or not."



Earlier is month, Reitman attended an L.A. screening of the original Ghostbusters to celebrate its 35th anniversary, where he shared some details about the upcoming project and revealed that Grace’s character is at the very center of the action.



"We wanted to make a love letter to the original movie," he said at the time (via Cinemablend). "And this is a story that I -- again, I did not expect to be making a new Ghostbusters movie. I thought I was going to be this Indie dude who made Sundance movies. And then this character came to me. She was a 12-year-old girl. I didn’t know who she was or why she popped into my head, but I saw her with a proton pack in her hand. And I wrote this story. This story began to form over many years actually. It started with a girl and all of a sudden it was a family. And eventually I knew this movie that I needed to make, that I needed to write."



In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reitman revealed that the film doesn’t continue on from the all-female 2016 reboot. This news has been met with ire from the previous film’s cast.



"So insulting. Like f**k us. We [don’t] count," Leslie Jones commented on Twitter in January. "It’s like something Trump would do. (Trump voice) 'Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers' ugh so annoying..."



However, her co-star, Melissa McCarthy, was much more receptive to the idea of the ghost-fighting super squad getting another reboot.



"I'm for anybody who's making movies. I talked to Jason about it, he's just always had this idea, and his goes back to the world where the guys did exist and I'm like, 'I want to see that,'" she told ET at the 2019 Oscar Wilde Awards in February. "I'm all for it. I say like, 'Tell the story.'"



Ghostbusters 3 scares its way into theaters on July 10, 2020.

GET MORE FILM NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Mckenna Grace Shares the 'Surreal' Moment She Got Cast in 'Ghostbusters 3'

Jack Osbourne's New Show Is Basically IRL 'Ghostbusters' (Exclusive)

Melissa McCarthy Says She'll Be 'Buying a Ticket' for the 'Ghostbusters' Reboot (Exclusive)

Related Gallery