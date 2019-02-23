Melissa McCarthy is just fine with Jason Reitman's upcoming Ghostbusters reboot. In fact, she's excited for it.

ET's Ash Crossan spoke with the 48-year-old actress on the red carpet at the 2019 Oscar Wilde Awards at Bad Robot in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday, where she shared her thoughts on the new movie, which ignores her 2016 version with Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig and Leslie Jones.

"I'm for anybody who's making movies. I talked to Jason about it, he's just always had this idea, and his goes back to the world where the guys did exist and I'm like, 'I want to see that,'" McCarthy said. "I'm all for it. I say like, 'Tell the story.'"

Jones didn't hold back with her criticism of the new movie last month, calling Reitman's version "insulting" to her work with the actresses.

"So insulting. Like f**k us. We [don’t] count,” she tweeted. “It’s like something Trump would do. (Trump voice) 'Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers' ugh so annoying. Such a d**k move. And I don’t give f**k I’m saying something!!”

So insulting. Like fuck us. We dint count. It’s like something trump would do. (Trump voice)”Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers” ugh so annoying. Such a dick move. And I don’t give fuck I’m saying something!! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 19, 2019

McCarthy, however, remains supportive. "I think there's a million stories to be told. He's a really, really good filmmaker and a really good storyteller, so I will be there buying my ticket," she told ET. "I'm all for it."

The Can You Ever Forgive Me? star was on hand at Thursday's Oscar Wilde Awards to present Glenn Close with her honor. The pair are both nominated for Best Actress at Sunday's Oscars.

"She's just too cool. It's everything you want her to be times a million, and she doesn't take herself seriously," McCarthy raved of The Wife star. "When you look at the work that she's done and how she just kind of devours the work and at the same time lets herself be taken away by it, no matter how many great people there are, everyone can't do that."

