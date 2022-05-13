Billboard Music Awards 2022: How to Watch and Who's Performing

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards is coming up on Sunday, May 15, which means you're ready to see your favorite artists perform and win. To make sure you don't miss a moment of the music awards show, we have all the details on how and where you can watch the BBMAs.

Of course, you can watch all the live performances and other memorable moments from the 2022 Billboard Music Awards this Sunday on NBC (ET will be there for some exclusive red carpet coverage). If you've ditched cable, don't worry, because there are a couple of ways you can stream the awards ceremony online.

When to Watch the 2022 BBMAs

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will kick off its live broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. Watch the annual awards ceremony recognize this year's crop of top-performing artists across every genre. If you don't have cable, you can stream the BBMAs live on Peacock Premium and with Hulu's Live TV subscription.

Who Is Performing and Presenting at the Ceremony

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will be hosted by none other than the world-renowned artist, music mogul, superstar and two-time BBMA winner himself, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

There will be a ton of performances by music's biggest stars, including Becky G, Burna Boy, Dan + Shay, Ed Sheeran, Elle King & Miranda Lambert, Florence + The Machine, Latto, Machine Gun Kelly, Maxwell, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, Silk Sonic and Travis Scott.

This year's presenters include Anitta, Anthony Anderson, Chloe Bailey, Dixie D’Amelio, DJ Khaled, Dove Cameron, Giveon, Heidi Klum, Liza Koshy, Pusha T, Michael Buble, Teyana Taylor and Tiffany Haddish.

Where to Watch the Billboard Music Awards

If you don't have cable to watch the Billboard Music Awards on NBC, stream it live with Peacock Premium or Hulu + Live TV.

