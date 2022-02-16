Billboard Music Awards Will Return to Las Vegas in May
2021 Billboard Music Awards: Backstage With the Night’s Biggest …
Tiffany Haddish and Her ‘Afterparty’ Co-Stars Reveal Who’s the B…
Harry Styles Turns 28! His Biggest Moments: From One Direction t…
Dwayne Johnson's Daughters Prank Him With a Surprise to the Face
‘FBI: International’: Scott Forrester Reunites With His Estrange…
Robert Irwin Has Close Call With a 12-Foot Crocodile on ‘Crikey!…
Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Ripped Body in Latest Pics
Tom Brady Retires: What’s Next for the Former NFL Star
Meghan McCain Speaks Out Against 'The View' Over Handling of Gol…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei Get Candid About Their Sex Lif…
'Phat Tuesdays': Guy Torry Shares the Origin Story of the All-Bl…
'And Just Like That' Finale: Miranda Makes a Surprising Choice W…
Jeff Zucker Steps Down as CNN President After Disclosing Relatio…
‘And Just Like That’s Mario Cantone on the Loss of TV Husband Wi…
Chris Lane Admits He Never Wanted to Be a Husband or Father Befo…
'Sister Wives': Robyn Tears Up Over Other Wives' Crumbling Marri…
Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver Dish on Workouts and Weddin…
Kim Kardashian Fires Back at Kanye West's Public 'Attacks' Amid …
Kylie Jenner Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott
Get ready for a night of music, performances, and awards! The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will be airing live on May 15 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The show will be broadcast on NBC, and the host as well as performers will be announced in the coming weeks. As always, honorees will be determined by their performance on the Billboard charts.
Last year's show took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and The Weeknd took home the most wins, accepting 10 awards. Nick Jonas hosted the show, Drake took home the Artist of the Decade award, and Pink was honored with the ICON Award
The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. For more on last year's big show, watch the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Olivia Rodrigo Named Billboard's 2022 Woman of the Year
Billboard's Women In Music Awards Return for 2022: Ciara Set to Host
2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards: The Complete Winners List