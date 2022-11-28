Billie Eilish Has the Ultimate Reaction to Dating Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish is proud of her relationship. In a video for Vanity Fair, the 20-year-old singer has the best reaction while discussing her romance with her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford.

"It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," she said, before quipping, "I managed to get... my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f**king f**ker alive, but pulled his a**! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?"

After said round of applause by off-camera people, Eilish reiterated, "I pulled his a**. All me. I did that s**t! I locked that motherf**ker down."

Next, Eilish discussed what makes her happy in a relationship, revealing, "My love language is just physical touch."

"I just need to be touching skin all the time," she shared. "Touching and cuddling and hugging, anything skin-related is a big thing for me."

"Other than that, freedom," Eilish added. "I don't want to be controlled. I want to be trusted and I want to be able to have space."

On top of that, Eilish said, "I want love and attention. Equal admiration is really important. I just am really inspired by this person, and he's inspired by me. It's really cool."

Eilish and the 31-year-old Neighbourhood singer first sparked romance rumors in October, when they were seen out on two separate occasions, once at dinner and another time at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

"During their dinner, Billie touched the back of Jesse's head for a long time, he kissed her on the cheek, and they both kissed on the lips," Andrew Axelband, who was eating at the same restaurant as the couple, previously told ET. "Billie looked very good and they seemed comfortable and happy together."

That same month, Eilish and Rutherford were spotted kissing.

They made their romance Instagram official in honor of Halloween, when Eilish and Rutherford seemingly poked fun at their 11-year age gap by dressing up as a baby and an old man respectively.

Eilish and Rutherford made their red carpet debut in November, when they wore matching Gucci pajamas to the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala.

