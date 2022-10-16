Billie Eilish may have just found herself a new boo! A few eagle-eyed fans spotted Eilish with The Neighbourhood's Jesse Rutherford over the weekend. The pair were seen out on two separate occasions, once at dinner and another time at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

"Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford spotted at a restaurant together," Pop Crave captioned the fan-captured pic of the pair.

The pic, taken Thursday night, shows the musicians enjoying a vegan meal at a Los Angeles-area restaurant, Crossroads Kitchen. They appeared to dine out on pasta as they got cozy in one of the restaurant's red booths.

Andrew Axelband, who was also dining at Crossroads Kitchen, tells ET that the pair dined for "hours" and seemed "happy together," as they shared several intimate moments over the course of the meal.

"Billie and Jesse had dinner at Crossroads Kitchen in West Hollywood, California at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night. It definitely seemed like a date and they stayed there for three hours. They had pasta and other dishes. During their dinner, Billie touched the back of Jesse's head for a long time, he kissed her on the cheek, and they both kissed on the lips," Axelband shared. "Billie looked very good and they seemed comfortable and happy together. They didn't get up at all from their table during the meal, and were focused on each other and looking in each other's eyes the whole time. At one point, they spoke about their plans and possibly going to a party at the Kardashians'."

Another fan devoted a whole TikTok video to their sighting of the 20-year-old singer. In the quick clip, Rutherford, 31, can be seen walking out ahead of Eilish, who joins him and reaches for his hand after exiting one of the amusement parks Halloween haunts.

"OMG I just saw Billie Eilish at Horror Nights," the text that flashes across the screen at the start of the video reads. Eilish's brother, brother, Finneas, was also with them, which was further evidenced by an Instagram Story Finneas shared from earlier in the night, which featured Rutherford.

While neither Eilish or Rutherford have commented on the romance rumors, a resurfaced pic of Eilish and the "Sweater Weather" singer from 2017 points to the two being friends for some time now.

ET has reached out to reps for both Eilish and Rutherford for comment.

Though not one to speak publicly on her love life, the "Happier Than Ever" singer was most recently linked to rapper Brandon "Q" Adams and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce.

For his part, Rutherford dated model Devon Lee Carlson. The pair kicked things off in 2015 before calling it quits last year.

