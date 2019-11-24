And the winner for New Artist of the Year is…

With five incredible, diverse and talented artists up for this category, only one came out victorious at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday. Up for this year's award was Billie Eilish, Luke Combs, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Ella Mai, with Eilish taking home the AMA.

It was the 17-year-old singer's second award of the night -- she also took home a trophy for Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock -- and she joked in her acceptance speech that, "I've tried to pull myself together for this one."

"I want to thank the AMAs for even thinking of me in the slightest," she marveled, as fans cheered her on. "Thank you to my creative team, thank you for letting me do whatever I want, pretty much all the time. Thanks to the fans, because that's the only reason I'm even alive."

"[Thank you to] my brother, who's my best friend," she added, shouting out her sibling and producer, Finneas O'Connell, before paying tribute to her fellow nominees and artists in the audience. "Thank you guys so much, I love you, I've grown up watching you all. I love you, I love you, thank you."

After making GRAMMYs history last week, Eilish had a great night at the AMAs, also making her first-ever awards show performance, as she took the stage to deliver a fiery performance of "All the Good Girls Go to Hell."

ET caught up with the young performer on the red carpet, where she opened up about her "indescribable" excitement over her six AMA nominations and five GRAMMY nods.

"The nomination is, like, the part that's important," she said. "To be even nominated at all, to be in the realm of the GRAMMYs in any sort of way, is indescribable...Even to be here, at the rehearsals the last couple days, I've been looking at the row I'm seated in, and it's like, every single person that I grew up watching on TV is in that row."

