Billie Lourd Explains Not Inviting Mom Carrie Fisher's Siblings to Her Posthumous Walk of Fame Ceremony
Billie Lourd’s Son Kingston Wears Carrie Fisher-Inspired Knit Ca…
Britney Spears' Book Is 'Close to Being Finished' and She's 'Not…
Billy Gardell Gives Health Update and Reveals How Much He Weighs…
'Love Is Blind' Reunion: Cast Reacts to Biggest Bombshells
'90 Day Fiancé’: Oussama’s Parents React to Debbie’s Age
'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie Reacts to Oussama Calling Her ‘Crazy’ an…
Kelly Ripa Admits to 'Heckling' Mark Consuelos Before His 'Live'…
Will.i.am on Speculation Fergie Is Returning to the Black Eyed P…
'Bill & Ted's Alex Winter Reacts to Keanu Reeves and Alexandra G…
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Felt 'Duped' After the Live Reunion (…
‘American Idol’: Watch Katy Perry Get Booed for the First Time
Jessie James Decker's Sister Sparks Debate Over Plane Drama
Clay Aiken Makes Surprise Confession to Ruben Studdard About ‘Am…
Julie Andrews Shares Where She Stands With 'Princess Diaries 3' …
Bridget Fonda Explains Why She'll Never Return to Acting in Rare…
'Fast X' Trailer No. 2
Inside 'True Lies' Star Ginger Gonzaga's Parkour-Inspired Workou…
Keke Palmer Reflects on Baby Leodis' Birth After Last Year's Apr…
Why Blac Chyna ‘Will Always Have Respect’ for Exes Rob Kardashia…
Billie Lourd is explaining why she did not invite Carrie Fisher's three siblings to her late mother's posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, saying there's no need for an invitation because she doesn't have a relationship with them.
In a rare public statement given to The Hollywood Reporter, Lourd said she made a "conscious" decision not to invite Fisher's siblings -- brother Todd Fisher, and sisters Joely and Tricia Leigh Fisher -- to Thursday's ceremony because, among other things, they allegedly profited off her mother's death. The iconic Star Wars princess died on Dec. 26, 2016 at 60. The next day, Fisher's mother and Lourd's grandmother, the iconic performer Debbie Reynolds, also died at 84.
"Days after my mom died, her brother and her sister chose to process their grief publicly and capitalize on my mother’s death, by doing multiple interviews and selling individual books for a lot of money, with my mom and my grandmother’s deaths as the subject," Lourd said in the statement. "I found out they had done this through the press. They never consulted me or considered how this would affect our relationship,” reads Lourd’s statement. “Though I recognize they have every right to do whatever they choose, their actions were very hurtful to me at the most difficult time in my life. I chose to and still choose to deal with her loss in a much different way."
Todd published My Girls: A Lifetime With Carrie and Debbie on June 5, 2018. The following year, Joely published Growing Up Fisher: Musings, Memories and Misadventures.
Lourd's statement comes on the heels of Todd telling TMZ on Tuesday he's upset over being snubbed from the guest list for Fisher's Walk of Fame ceremony.
"It's heartbreaking and shocking to me that I was intentionally omitted from attending this important legacy event for my sister, Carrie," he told the outlet.
Shortly after that, Joely posted a lengthy statement on Instagram saying, in part, "Strangely we won’t be in attendance to celebrate our sister, whom we adored. For some bizarre, misguided reason our niece has chosen not to include us in this epic moment in our sister’s career," the statement read. "This is something Carrie would have definitely wanted her siblings to be present for. The fact that her only brother and two sisters were intentionally and deliberately excluded is deeply shocking."
Lourd, who is very private about her life and shares two children with husband Austen Rydell, addressed Todd and Joely's statements, saying that their public statements "once again confirms that my instincts were right."
She added, "To be clear -- there is no feud. We have no relationship. This was a conscious decision on my part to break a cycle with a way of life I want no part of for myself or my children."
RELATED CONTENT:
Billie Lourd Honors Mom Carrie Fisher on 6th Anniversary of Her Death
Billie Lourd Shares Candid Birthday Tribute to Late Mom Carrie Fisher
How Billie Lourd Paid Tribute to Mom Carrie Fisher During Her Wedding