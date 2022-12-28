Billie Lourd is remembering her mother, Carrie Fisher, on the sixth anniversary of her death.

While this is normally a sad time for the actress, it's also been a joyous one, as Lourd recently welcomed her second child, daughter Jackson, with husband Austin Rydell. In a post shared to Instagram Tuesday, Lourd reflected on life without her mom and as a mother of two.

"✨❤️✨It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?). And unlike most other years since she’s died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life. Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced. But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief. My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn’t here to experience any of the magic," Lourd wrote alongside an old photo of her and Fisher.

She continued, "Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest. That’s the thing about grief. I wish my Momby were here, but she isn’t."

As for how she keeps her memory alive, Lourd says she tells her kids about their grandmother and shares some of her favorite things with them.

"So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter. Tell them a story about her. Share her favorite things with them. Tell them how much she would have loved them," Lourd added before offering advice for anyone dealing with grief in their lives. "For anyone out there experiencing the reality of grief alongside the magic of life, I see you. You are not alone. Don’t ignore either. Life can be magical and griefy at the same time."

The tribute was met with plenty of love and support in the comments, with Emily in Paris star Lily Collins writing, "Sending the most love to you," and Ryan Murphy commenting, "Love you."

Lourd's post comes just weeks after she announced the arrival of baby No. 2.

"1️⃣"2️⃣✨1️⃣2️⃣✨2️⃣2️⃣ Introducing: Kingston’s sister: ✨✨✨✨✨✨💖Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell 💖," she captioned the post.

Lourd kept her child’s face out of the spotlight, only sharing the newborn's tiny little hands crossed over a beige outfit.

The post revealed Jackson's birthdate as Dec. 12. The couple are already parents to 2-year-old son Kingston.

The actress revealed her second pregnancy in September when she stepped out for the premiere of Ticket to Paradise with a very noticeable baby bump.

