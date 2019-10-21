Billie Lourd posted a sweet tribute to her mom, Carrie Fisher, on what would have been the Hollywood icon’s 63rd birthday on Monday.

Lourd got into Fisher’s bathtub with two guitarists to perform a sweet acoustic version of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' “American Girl,” in honor of the special day.

“♓️🅰️🅿️🅿️🌱 🅱️ℹ️®️✝️♓️🌛🅰️🌱 ♏️🅾️♏️🅱️🌱,” she captioned the video. “Today would have been my Momby’s 63rd birthday. Not that I’m some kind of grief expert by any means, but on milestones (or whatever you want to call them) like this, I like to celebrate her by doing things that she loved to do.”

“So here’s a little video of me singing one of her favorite songs (American girl by Tom petty) in one of her favorite places (her bathtub of course),” Lourd, 27, continued. “I’ll probably have a pint of vanilla Haggen Dazs and a Coca Cola for dinner. ❤️.”

Celebs praised Lourd on the touching performance, with Andy Cohen writing, “Amazing, Billie ❤,” while Dylan McDermott replied, “This is amazing!”

“Sending so much love and light to you. 💖,” actress Lily Collins commented.

Late Nirvana rocker Kurt Cobain’s daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, also commended the post, writing, “You have the gift of a brassy golden voice which radiates beauty & authenticity. I just adore you 🌞🌻🌼.”

Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016 at the age of 60 after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, died from a stroke the next day, at the age of 84.

Lourd previously sang for her mother on the two-year anniversary of her death last December, getting behind the piano to perform "These Days" by Jackson Browne.

See more on Lourd and Fisher below.

