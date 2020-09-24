Billie Lourd Reveals She's Welcomed a Baby Boy

Billie Lourd is a mom! The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to introduce her newborn son. She did not previously share she was expecting.

The news comes three months after Lourd's boyfriend, Austen Rydell, announced their engagement. The couple rekindled their romance in 2017 after being romantically linked two years prior.

Lourd and Rydell, both 28, gave their son a name that honors both the little one's mom as well as his late grandmother, Carrie Fisher.

"👑💙👑Introducing: 💙👑💙Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell💙👑💙," the Scream Queens star wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of her baby boy's feet. In another nod to Fisher, Kingston made his internet debut in a Star Wars onesie.

Fans expressed both their joy for Lourd as well as their shock over the happy news. "Wow had no clue you were expecting!! Congrats!! ✨✨," one follower wrote. Another added, "He’s amazing❣️💯🙌🏼😍✌🏼Congratulations❣️❣️❣️💯💖💖."

Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016 after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60. Fisher's mother, Debbie Reynolds, died from a stroke the next day, at the age of 84.

Lourd frequently honors her mom on social media. See more on the actress in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie Fisher's Daughter Billie Lourd Is Engaged

Billie Lourd Plays Debbie Reynolds' Granddaughter in Sweet 'Will & Grace' Appearance

Carrie Fisher's Daughter Billie Lourd Asked J.J. Abrams to Keep Their Scenes in 'The Rise of Skywalker'

Carrie Fisher’s Daughter Billie Lourd Is Engaged to Boyfriend Austen Rydell This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery