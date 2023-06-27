Ahead of Billions' return with season 7 in August, Showtime debuted the official trailer for the final installment in the financial drama, with audiences getting their first look at Damian Lewis' anticipated return as Bobby "Axe" Axelrod.

"I'm back now, and I'm wide awake," Axelrod says in the two-minute trailer, which teases the "one last showdown" to come in the final 12 episodes.

According to Showtime, in season 7, "alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends." Not only that, but Axelrod returns just "as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world."

And as seen in the trailer, things are just as intense as ever, with Michael Thomas Aquinas Prince (Corey Stoll) running for president and Charles "Chuck" Rhoads Jr (Paul Giamatti) planning to hold people "accountable for their actions no matter the cost."

Billions, which is led by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, also stars Maggie Siff (Wendy Rhoades), David Costabile (Mike "Wags" Wagner), Asia Kate Dillon (Taylor Amber Mason), Condola Rashad (Kate Sacker), Jeffrey DeMunn (Charles Rhoades, Sr.), Sakina Jaffrey (Daevisha "Dave" Mahar), Daniel Breaker (Scooter Dunbar) and Toney Goins (Philip Charyn).

The final season of Billions comes ahead of Showtime's plan to expand the series into a global franchise, with spinoffs set to take place in London, Miami as well as focus on lives at different levels of the financial industry.

Billions season 7 will be available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime beginning on Friday, Aug. 11, with the season premiere debuting on air Sunday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

