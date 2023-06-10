Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts are exuding serious marriage vibes. The doting couple on Friday was spotted in New York City looking every bit like a married couple!

According to photos obtained by Page Six, the couple was spotted returning to their apartment in the Big Apple dressed to the nines and in what seems like obvious wedding attire. The outlet reports Watts, 54, donned an Oscar de la Renta Sweetheart Water Lilly Guipure Dress with a bouquet of white flowers in her hand.

What's more, photos show Watts wearing a gold band alongside what many thought to be an engagement ring. As for the Morning Show star, the 54-year-old -- always the gentleman carrying duffel bags into the couple's digs -- looked dapper in a navy blue suit. He also was spotted wearing a silver band on that finger.

Crudup and Watts co-starred in Netflix's Gypsy together. They were first romantically linked in early 2017.

Prior to their relationship, Crudup dated Mary Louise Parker and Claire Danes. He shares a 19-year-old son, William, with the former actress. Meanwhile, Watts and Liev Schreiber, who got divorced in 2016, share Kai, 14, and Sasha, 15.

In February 2018, Crudup and Watts were spotted holding hands in London. The next month, Watts attended the opening night of Harry Clark, Crudup's Off-Broadway play. Not long after, the duo was photographed kissing in Paris.

When Crudup won the Best Supporting Actor Critics Choice Award for his Morning Show role in 2020, the actor thanked "my son and my friends and family and Naomi and everybody."

Later that year, during his Emmy acceptance speech for that same role, Crudup mentioned Watts' children.

"To the young people in my life, my glorious son, Will, my nephews, and all my godchildren, Sasha and Kai, please save us," he said. "Sorry to ask. I love you, and thank you."

The couple finally made their red carpet debut at the 2022 SAG Awards. Over the next year, Crudup and Watts attended a wedding together, celebrated Kai's graduation side-by-side, and stepped out for the Emmy Awards. Watts also marked her beau's birthday on Instagram, calling him "my love."

Then, in April 2023, engagement speculation swirled when the actress was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger. It was just two months later that marriage rumors circulated thanks to the pair's new wedding rings.

