Billy Dee Williams Celebrated After Coming Out As Gender Fluid

Billy Dee Williams is being showered with love and support after coming out as gender fluid.

The 82-year-old Star Wars actor opened up about using both he/him and she/her pronouns in a recent interview with Esquire.

"I never tried to be anything except myself," he shared. "I think of myself as a relatively colorful character who doesn’t take himself or herself too seriously."

"You see I say 'himself' and 'herself,' because I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine," Williams explained. "I'm a very soft person. I'm not afraid to show that side of myself."

Williams will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. When told that Donald Glover, who portrayed the character in Solo: A Star Wars Story, discussed embracing gender fluidity and sexuality ahead of his debut in the Star Wars franchise, Williams lit up. "Really? That kid is brilliant -- just look at those videos," he said, referencing Glover’s song (as Childish Gambino), "This Is America."

Fans took to social media to express their admiration for Williams. "Billy Dee Williams coming out as gender fluid at 82 years old is arguably the coolest thing he's ever done, and he's f**king famous for being cool," one user wrote.

Billy Dee Williams coming out as gender fluid at 82 years old is arguably the coolest thing he's ever done, and he's fucking famous for being cool. — Matt Mustin (@MattMustin) December 1, 2019

See more reactions below.

I am absolutely HERE for Billy Dee Williams identifying as gender fluid. And I have totally shipped (with nothing to back it up) him and Marlon Brando back in the day. 😍 https://t.co/BdIKf8o5vd — April is #StillWithKap (@ReignOfApril) November 30, 2019

Love to see it. Especially for all those who act like we just sprouted 5 years ago. https://t.co/Rb9UnmRiVO — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) November 30, 2019

Billy Dee Williams talking about his preferred pronouns and feelings about his gender identity at age 82 just makes my heart melt. I love this man so much. So happy to be seeing him onscreen again. https://t.co/3jNc56Dnrkpic.twitter.com/AyHnCOpU6k — della gon deliver it to ya (@della_morte_) November 27, 2019

Shoutout to all the shitbrains who lost their minds over Donald Glover playing Lando as pansexual in SOLO now having to confront the fact that Billy Dee Williams is genderfluid (they’ll, of course, just put their heads in the sand). — David Daut (@DavidMDaut) November 28, 2019

Williams recently opened up to ET about reprising his role as Lando -- and the "bittersweet" ending to the Skywalker series. Watch below.

