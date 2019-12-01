Billy Dee Williams Celebrated After Coming Out As Gender Fluid
Billy Dee Williams is being showered with love and support after coming out as gender fluid.
The 82-year-old Star Wars actor opened up about using both he/him and she/her pronouns in a recent interview with Esquire.
"I never tried to be anything except myself," he shared. "I think of myself as a relatively colorful character who doesn’t take himself or herself too seriously."
"You see I say 'himself' and 'herself,' because I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine," Williams explained. "I'm a very soft person. I'm not afraid to show that side of myself."
Williams will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. When told that Donald Glover, who portrayed the character in Solo: A Star Wars Story, discussed embracing gender fluidity and sexuality ahead of his debut in the Star Wars franchise, Williams lit up. "Really? That kid is brilliant -- just look at those videos," he said, referencing Glover’s song (as Childish Gambino), "This Is America."
Fans took to social media to express their admiration for Williams. "Billy Dee Williams coming out as gender fluid at 82 years old is arguably the coolest thing he's ever done, and he's f**king famous for being cool," one user wrote.
See more reactions below.
Williams recently opened up to ET about reprising his role as Lando -- and the "bittersweet" ending to the Skywalker series. Watch below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Billy Dee Williams Returning to 'Star Wars' Franchise to Play Lando Calrissian in 'Episode IX'
Billy Dee Williams Opens Up About 'Very Nice Lunch' With Young Lando Calrissian Donald Glover
'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Final Trailer Premieres During Monday Night Football