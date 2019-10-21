The Skywalker saga is coming to a close, and fans are getting one last tantalizing glimpse of the final chapter before it hits theaters.

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalkeraired in a prime half time spot during ESPN's Monday Night Football coverage, and as the New England Patriots battled the New York Jets, fans got a glimpse of the epic battle between the dark side and the light side that will soon be taking America by storm.

The trailer focuses on Rey's (Daisy Ridley) internal battle as well as the galactic threats, with shots of some of the franchise's most iconic characters and locations. Fans got a look at a mounted cavalry riding Orbaks atop a Star Destroyer, an epic face-off between Rey and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and more.

"People keep telling me they know me," Ridley's character ominously proclaims in the new clip. "No one does."

While not much has been revealed about the new chapter in the epic Star Wars saga -- which also marks the return of director J.J. Abrams -- fans are hotly anticipating the answers to some big questions raised by the trailers and promos for the project.

Namely, the question of whether or not Rey has been seduced by the dark side, what with the shots of her in an ominous dark hood and butterfly knife-esque red double light saber.

However, there are a few things we know for sure thanks to a panel discussion from this year's Star Wars Celebration in April, which involved Abrams, producer Kathleen Kennedy, and the films cast -- including Ridley, John Boyega, Kelly Marie Tran, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams, Naomi Ackie, Joonas Suotamo and Anthony Daniels.

Abrams reveals that there's a bit of a time jump between the upcoming Rise of Skywalker and 2017's The Last Jedi, explaining, "The movie doesn't pick up immediately after the last film. Some time has gone by."

They also revealed that they took the responsibility of telling this final chapter -- which began with the release of Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope in 1977 -- very seriously.

"The thing I think about all the time is the responsibility we have. It's something that we talk about every minute that we're involved in making these movies and this one in particular," Kennedy told moderator Stephen Colbert. "This is the third act of a three-act structure, [and] I think what you end up seeing, you're going to be so happy with."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters on Dec. 20.

