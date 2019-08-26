Over the weekend, J.J. Abrams and his The Rise of Skywalker cast -- Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie and Keri Russell -- took the stage at D23 Expo to tease an "epic conclusion" to the Skywalker saga and debut a new poster (below) and special look at the film -- which you can now see for yourself, above.

The new teaser opens with a retrospective on 40 years of Star Wars -- looking back at Luke and Leia, Yoda and Vader -- before cutting to the new footage: Lightsaber battles and planets being decimated, culminating in a final, ominous shot of a hooded Rey (Ridley) looking especially Sith-like as she unsheathes a dual-sided red lightsaber.

But could Rey really be turning to the dark side? "I do hold a red saber. What do you think?" Ridley said when asked by ET's Nischelle Turner backstage at D23. "Everybody has a dark side. We see this battle in this character, and it was very fun to play and it will be very fun to watch."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters on Dec. 20.



RELATED CONTENT:

J.J. Abrams Says Working on Final Installment of 'Skywalker' Trilogy Was 'Very Meaningful' (Exclusive)

John Boyega Says Carrie Fisher's Scenes in 'The Rise of Skywalker' Are 'Respectful' to Her Legacy (Exclusive)

'The Mandalorian' Trailer: First Look at Pedro Pascal in Live-Action 'Star Wars' Series