The galaxy far, far away is coming to a TV screen near you this year with The Mandalorian -- and on Friday, Disney released the trailer for their first live-action Star Wars series.

The Mandalorian comes from creator Jon Favreau and is set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The eight-episode first season follows the titular bounty hunter and gunfighter (played by Narcos' Pedro Pascal) as he navigates the scum and villainy of the outer rim of the galaxy.

Without further ado, here is your first look at The Mandalorian:

"Chaos reigns, because there's no central government in the galaxy," Favreau said, likening it to old samurai movies. "It's a whole new set of characters, so if you're new to Star Wars, it's a whole new storyline. But if you are a Star Wars fan, we got you."

The Mandalorian also stars Gina Carano as ex-rebel shock trooper Cara Dune and Carl Weathers as bounty recruiter Greef Carga, with Taika Waititi voicing a droid named IG-11 and Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog and Ming-Na Wen in undisclosed roles.

Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) directed the first episode, with additional episodes directed by Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa (Dope) and Deborah Chow (Marvel's Jessica Jones).

This will be the first of three live-action Star Wars series for Disney+, followed by a prequel series centered on Rogue One's Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) that will begin shooting next year and then the just-announced series about Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Mandalorian debuts on Disney+ on Nov. 12.

