This is the Disney+ series you're looking for.

Obi-Wan Kenobi may not be the streamer's only hope, but having Ewan McGregor around is never a bad thing. During Friday's Disney+ presentation at D23 Expo, the studio announced that McGregor will reprise his role as the legendary Jedi master for an upcoming limited series.

"After secrets and fibs and not being able to talk about it, I am honored to bring out a beloved member of the Star Wars family," Kathleen Kennedy said. With that, McGregor took the stage to rapturous applause.

"Kathleen, can you ask me in front of all these people, all these witnesses, can you ask me, am I going to play Obi-Wan again?" McGregor requested.

"Ewan, are you going to play Obi-Wan Kenobi again?" she asked.

"Yes," he confirmed. "Now I can say, 'Yes. We're going to do it.'"

The scripts for the series have been written and it will film next year.

Ben "Obi-Wan" Kenobi was introduced into Star Wars canon as played by the late Alec Guinness in 1977's A New Hope, before McGregor took over the role in the prequel series, The Phantom Menace (1999), Attack of the Clones (2002) and Revenge of the Sith (2005). He returned to the role for a voice cameo in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

This will be Disney+'s third live-action Star Wars series, following The Mandalorian (streaming Nov. 12) and a prequel series centered on Rogue One's Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and K-2SO (Alan Tudyk).

