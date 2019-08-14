The trailer for the second and final season of Star Wars Resistance is here, teasing plenty of intrigue and high-flying action to come!

On Wednesday, the animated Disney Channel show dropped the new promo rejoining Kaz Xiono (Christopher Sean) and his pals after their narrow escape from the First Order in season one. Now, the Colossus, the massive refueling station central to the series, and the individuals who call it home are lost in space. But their troubles are far from over.

Agent Tierny (Sumalee Montano) and Commander Pyre (Liam McIntyre) are in hot pursuit. The Resistance spy and allies have another new threat to contend with -- Kylo Ren, the nefarious villain of the live-action films, now the Supreme Leader of the First Order. By his side is none other than General Hux.

The trailer also teases that, beyond tangling with the upper echelons of the First Order, Kaz will have to fight off bounty hunters and a mysterious Hutt in the show's upcoming episodes as well.

As in season one, the new round of episodes will feature a slate of exciting guest-starring roles, from Joe Manganiello to Daveed Diggs and Lucy Lawless.

Check out the trailer for the last season of the animated series above.

Star Wars Resistance returns on Oct. 6 on the Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

GET MORE TV NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kanye West on Plans to Make a Shoe Out of Algae and Homes Inspired by 'Star Wars'

Brie Larson and Kerry Washington Totally Fangirl at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Grand Opening

'Star Wars' Cast Shares Why Their Characters and the Film Franchise Means So Much to Them

Related Gallery