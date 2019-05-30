There are quite a few celebrity fans in the galaxy!

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edgeopens to the public at Disneyland in California on Friday and at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida on Aug. 29, but before then, ET, as well as some lucky fans -- including Brie Larson and Kerry Washington -- got to experience the magic at Wednesday's opening ceremony.

Larson couldn't help but document her experience on social media. "Serving Jedi realness this summer," she captioned a shot of herself in a full Jedi getup -- which her followers jokingly asked if she got from her Captain Marvel co-star, Samuel L. Jackson, who starred in 1999's The Phantom Menace.

"The force is strong ya’ll!!!!!! #starwarsgalaxysedge," she captioned another shot of her lightsaber battle.

Of all the awesome things to see, Brie Larson nerding out was among my favorite. #GalaxysEdgepic.twitter.com/8afxhMYGCa — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) May 30, 2019

Washington, meanwhile, shared her pics with a stormtrooper and Chewbacca. "Thank you for having us!!!!!! Opening night at #starwars land inside @disneyland 😱 EPIC NIGHT! SWIPE!!!! So brilliant. I think I REALLY want to be an imagineer in my next life! Pure magic," she wrote alongside her post.

Basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Houston Rockets star Chris Paul were also seen at the park's opening, which featured a reunion between Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Star Wars creator George Lucas. The trio helped Disney CEO Bob Iger finally unveil the park's largest land ever -- 14 acres of total Jedi paradise.

Reservations are required to enter Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park between May 31 and June 23. Following the main attraction, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run, a second attraction, called Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, will open by the end of 2019.

