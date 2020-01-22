Billy Eichner has been added to the growing ensemble cast of Impeachment: American Crime Story. The actor confirmed on Twitter that he’ll be playing Drudge Report creator and editor Matt Drudge, who famously broke the news of an affair in the White House.

“Truly an honor to join Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein, Clive Owen and more in American Crime Story: Impeachment,” Eichner wrote, referring to his previously announced co-stars.

Can finally share this with the world. Truly an honor to join @MsSarahPaulson, @BeanieFeldstein, Clive Owen and more in American Crime Story: Impeachment. https://t.co/fsJfmk3QdY — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 22, 2020

Feldstein will star in the latest installment of the FX anthology series as Monica Lewinsky, with Paulson playing Linda Tripp, Owen portraying President Bill Clinton, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones.

Following The People v O.J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace, the third season is turning its attention to the 1998 impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton. According to FX, the series will go inside the national scandal that made Jones, Lewinsky and Tripp key figures in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century.

Based on Jeffrey Toobin’s bestselling book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, the new season will be written and executive produced by Sarah Burgess with Lewinsky also serving as producer.

ET previously caught up with Feldstein at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s 2020 Golden Globes Awards Season celebration in partnership with The Hollywood Reporter. The Booksmart star said she couldn’t reveal much about her upcoming portrayal of Lewinsky because they “haven’t started yet.”

However, she did praise Paulson, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of Marcia Clark on the first season of American Crime Story. “Sarah Paulson is my favorite actor of all time,” Feldstein said. “So to get to stand toe-to-toe with her as Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp is going to be a ride of a lifetime. I’m extremely excited.”

American Crime Story marks Eichner’s second series with Murphy, who first cast him on American Horror Story: Cult. The actor also appeared in the following season, Apocalypse. He most recently made headlines for his scene-stealing voice work as Pumba in Disney’s 2019 remake of The Lion King.

Impeachment: American Crime Story is expected to premiere on FX sometime this fall.

RELATED CONTENT:

Beanie Feldstein on Portraying Monica Lewinsky in 'American Crime Story' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

FX Boss Defends Lewinsky-Clinton 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

Clive Owen Joins 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' as Bill Clinton

Monica Lewinsky Explains Why She Agreed to to Produce 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

Related Gallery