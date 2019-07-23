They were two young theater majors at Northwestern University, but Meghan Markle and Billy Eichner’s paths would eventually go in vastly different directions.

While one went on to build a successful comedy and acting career before voicing Timon in the new The Lion King remake, the other put aside her acting career to marry Prince Harry -- then attend Eichner’s Lion King premiere as a royal!

After crossing paths on the red carpet, Eichner opened up about his special moment with Markle while reflecting on how different their lives turned out.



“Meghan and I both went to college together -- we were both theater majors at Northwestern,” Eicher told Today With Hoda and Jenna. “We didn’t know each other when we were there, but we were there at the same time.”



Eichner, 40, then explained what was happening while being shown a video clip of the two at the glitzy premiere.



“In the middle of this huge royal premiere you’re looking at, right there we’re having a very casual conversation about our acting teachers at Northwestern,” he said.



After giving a shout-out to his and Markle’s old teachers, Eichner then shared what Markle had to say when he brought up her acting.



“She said to me, ‘Congrats on your career,’ and I said, ‘Congrats on your career,’ and she said, ‘Well, things took a little turn,’” Eichner said, bursting into hysterics. “A great turn! It worked out for everyone.”

“She was lovely, and they were so cool and down to earth,” he continued. “You would never know that they’re royals.”

No voice actor has ever been nominated for an Oscar, but there’s a lot of “internet buzz” for @billyeichner in #TheLionKing!



Billy also tells us about meeting Beyonce and his conversation with his Northwestern classmate turned Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle! pic.twitter.com/nJgYPdavdA — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) July 23, 2019

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Eichner admitted how nervous the whole cast was leading up to meeting the royals.

"We were all kind of nervous, even Beyoncé,” he said. “What makes you nervous is in the days leading up to it, they email you a protocol of how you're supposed to greet Prince Harry and they're very intense about it. I'm not kidding."

"You're supposed to say, 'Your Royal Highness,’” he continued. “You can't speak until your hands are in a handshake with his. They said [my guest] had to stand behind me and not speak unless he was spoken to. I'm not kidding. I was like, 'Does that same rule apply to JAY-Z?' I have a feeling it doesn't."

See more on the royal moments at the premiere below.

