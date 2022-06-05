Billy Eichner won't be returning to the street or his titular TV show anytime soon. ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Eichner at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday night where shared the fate of Billy on the Street and teased his new movie, Bros.

"Another season of Billy on the Street," Eichner pondered. "Probably not another full season, maybe if there's a special occasion I'll get back."

While he won't be back on the street anytime soon, Eichner does have a bucket list guest he'd like to bring with him if the show does return.

"Meryl, Meryl, Meryl Streep," he maintained. "Because I've talked about her so much on the show throughout the years, and I have met her many times now, and she's always so lovely, and she's Meryl Streep, what can you say?"

Eichner's current labor of love is his upcoming movie, Bros, a gay rom-com that took the actor five years to make. In addition to starring in the film, he co-wrote the movie with the film's director, Nicholas Stoller.

"We started writing Bros five years ago, and it also took Hollywood decades and decades to even make a movie like Bros, so that’s why I have no shame in promoting it," Eicher who dressed in a Bros baseball jersey to promote the project, said. "I'm so excited about it. I'm so proud of it and we really want people and need people to get behind it."

He continued, "It's a really funny movie. It’s a gay rom-com made by the same guys that made Bridesmaids and 40-Year-Old Virgin, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, but they've never made a movie about LGBTQ people, and here we are."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

While the writing experience was hard, Eichner said he wanted to be sure he was true to the "authentic gay experience."

"I co-wrote it with Nick Stoller who's written a lot of really funny movies, so, he coached me through it, but it was very challenging," Eichner admitted. "Writing comedy is a really hard thing to do, and it was very important to me that the movie be authentic to the gay experience, that it wasn’t just, 'Oh, this could be a movie about straight people, but it happens to be about a gay couple,' no because our lives don’t function like that. Our relationships are different, and our sex life is different, but it’s all very funny and I think straight people might find it way more fun and funny, and exciting to see how it really is, as opposed to some fake version of how it is."

The movie already has the support of both the LGBTQ+ community and allies alike, with Seth Rogen and Seth Meyers who retweeted the trailer once it was released.

"All my friends are rallying, it's great. Seth Rogan, Seth Meyers, when we released the trailer, they were all retweeting it and sharing it, and I really -- I'm so grateful for that. We need everyone to rally around us, so they make more movies like this."

What's even more special about the film, is that the whole cast is made up of LGBTQ actors, from Eichner and Guy Branum, to Ts Madison, Bowen Yang and more.

"I'm a star, but there's a lot of, I mean just hilarious, delightful LGBTQ actors in the movie. The whole cast is LGBTQ, even in the straight roles," he revealed. "And you watch them, and you're just like, wait, 'Why aren't there a hundred movies starring these actors?' And it’s because Hollywood didn’t let it happen until now."

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards kick off live from Barker Hangar on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and will be immediately followed by the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, hosted by Tayshia Adams beginning at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

