The Piano Man is coming to CBS! The network announced Sunday during a 2024 Super Bowl commercial that Billy Joel will take part in his first-ever concert to air on a broadcast network, and it's all to celebrate his record-breaking 100th consecutive performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In what's being dubbed as "The Greatest Arena Run of All Time," CBS will film Joel's record-breaking performance on March 28 and the special will air on Sunday, April 14.

Joel's remarkable run at Madison Square Garden has set an unmatched standard of excellence as he's sold out the venue more than any other artist. Since his first show at MSG on Dec. 14, 1978 -- through his final residency show this past July -- every single one of Joel's concerts have been sold out.

The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden -- The Greatest Run of All Time is a co-production of Sony Music Entertainment and Enliven Entertainment. Steve Cohen, Barry Ehrmann and Paul Dugdale are executive producers, and Dugdale will also direct the show.

Getty

Joel's CBS concert special announcement comes just days after he performed at the GRAMMYs for the first time in 22 years. Accompanied by his piano, the music icon belted out his new single, "Turn the Lights Back On," his first single since 2007, and it was almost like no time had passed. Naturally, Joel received a standing ovation.

To close out the ceremony, Joel returned to the stage and performed his hit, "You May Be Right."

Prior to the splendid performance, the five-time GRAMMY winner and 23-time nominee spoke to ET on the red carpet at the GRAMMYs and shared why it took so long to give the fans what they've been clamoring for: new music.

"Basically 'cause it all came together very recently," he explained. "I've resisted it for a long time and this time I just said, 'Ah, what the hell. Who am I to fight this?'"

