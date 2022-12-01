Receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was never in Billy Porter’s wildest dreams! The Tony-winning actor got the coveted honor on Thursday and dished to ET about the "magical" moment.

"You know, I have to say, with as huge as the dreams have been for me, I wasn’t thinking about a star," he tells ET. "It just wasn’t a part of the conversation, it’s so magical and it just came out of nowhere and that’s what makes it so beautiful and it’s just such a surprise."

Porter credits a piece of advice that was given to him, for helping him on the road to success.

“Just be raw, be authentic,” he says. “And let the chips fall where they may.”

In attendance was Porter's husband, Adam Smith, and several other family members, including the Kinky Boots alum's sister, who had a special role during the ceremony.

Martha Mary Ford paid a touching tribute to her brother, in place of their mother, who couldn’t be there. For the Pose star, there was no one else who could do the job.

"I feel like this star is a representation of a body of work, a life’s work and she’s been in my life the whole time," he said about his sister. "She’s the one that can speak the most truth of my life in this moment on my behalf. It’s really special to have her here and I love that we’re so close."

Although he is one letter away from EGOT status (Porter has the Tony, Emmy and GRAMMY), he’s on the road to getting that Oscar.

"I’m working," he quips. "I have movies coming out. We’ll see … I’m working on it."

In the meantime, the work never stops for the actor, who will join Ryan Seacrest this year for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special.

"I’m working on my music," he tells ET. "I’m continuing to be creative and just doing the due."

