New Year’s Eve will be rocking from coast to coast! ABC and dick clark productions announced on Thursday who fans can expect to see during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023.

Seacrest -- who serves as an executive producer for the annual television event -- will be hosting from Times Square in New York City, and will be joined by Liza Koszhy and Jessie James Decker, who are returning as Powerball co-hosts.

But the party doesn’t stop in NYC! For the first time, the special is expanding to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, where Ciara will MC the party there, which will double as the kick-off to Disney’s 100 Years of Wonderful Celebration.

Meanwhile, Billy Porter will make his return as co-host, live from New Orleans, while DJ D-Nice will get the party going live from Los Angeles.

The 2023 celebration will mark Seacrest’s 18th time hosting the New Year's Eve event, and it will be Porter’s fourth time on the special.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 will feature up to five-and-a-half hours of performances from some of the biggest names in music, and will give viewers a look at NYE celebrations from around the world. The annual event begins airing live Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8/7c on ABC.

