Music City is ready to ring in the new year with plenty of what it's known for! CBS has announced more stars set to perform for its New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash special.

Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, King Calaway, Sheryl Crow, Flo-Rida, Riley Green, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Steve Miller, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and The War and Treaty will be entertaining viewers during the five-hour live broadcast, along with previously announced performers Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band.

As for hosting duties, Jimmie Allen and Elle King will join Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith as emcees of the show.

"When I got the call to host, I was super excited and started looking forward to it right then," Allen said in a press release for the TV event. "I was part of the show last year as a performer, so being able to co-host it this year with Elle King and Rachel Smith and see all the great performances that are lined up -- it’s going to be awesome."

Allen added that he's thrilled to try his hand at hosting and represent the places he loves along the way. "I get to represent not only Nashville and country music but my home state of Delaware – primetime television on New Year’s Eve!" he continued. "Let’s bring this new year in right!"

King was equally exciting, sharing in a statement, "New Year’s Eve has always been one of my favorite nights to celebrate because we get to reflect on the year we’ve had while getting a fresh start. Nashville has been so amazing and welcoming to me this year and I can’t wait to see what next year brings. I am so excited to be hosting the festivities live from Music City!"

This will be Smith's second time hosting Nashville's Big Bash. A native of Music City, she's "thrilled" to be back for round two. "Hanging with my talented country friends in Music City on New Year’s Eve is the ultimate way to kick off the new year!" Smith said.

CBS' New Year's Live: Nashville's Big Bash will count down with the East Coast at midnight and celebrate the new year in Central Time with the city's Music Note Drop.

RELATED CONTENT:

Country Music Star Hardy Marries Caleigh Ryan in Nashville

Luke Combs Wins Entertainer of the Year at 2022 Country Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion Granted Restraining Order Against Label Over AMAs

Related Gallery