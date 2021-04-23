Bindi Irwin wishes her late father, Steve Irwin, would have been able to meet her daughter, Grace Warrior.

ET has a sneak peek at the upcoming hour-long Discovery+ specialCrikey! It's a Baby, where Bindi and husband Chandler Powell, along with the rest of the Irwins, give an intimate look at their road to parenthood. In the clip, the 22-year-old conservationist gets emotional as she talks about not being able to share new moments with her dad now that she's a mother.

"It's hard knowing that she'll never get to actually meet him and it's devastating because I'll never get to watch their connection. But, I can not wait to be able to tell beautiful Grace all of these stories about dad, to be able to share with her what an amazing father he was," she says as she begins to cry, with Chandler by her side. "It's going to be…it's going to be really special…It's going to be really special for her to know him through us, to tell her about what an amazing man he was."

"It is really hard. It's hard that he's not here because out of everyone in the world, gosh, he would have loved her the most," Bindi continues. "He would have loved her so much. But I think in a way he is still with us. And his heart and soul lives on in all of us and, so yeah, he's never really gone."

The couple welcomed their baby girl on March 25. The date also happened to be their one-year wedding anniversary. During her pregnancy, Bindi paid tribute to her late father in so many ways. Even after Grace's birth, she's making sure her little one gets acquainted with the Australia Zoo, and is a regular at the famous Crocoseum.

Before welcoming the latest Irwin-Powell member, ET spoke with the Irwins earlier this year, where the family opened up about how their late patriarch would feel about becoming a grandpa.

"He would've been a good, good grandpa. Yeah, he really would've been," the new mom said. "I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect. But it is so nice that we'll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries. It's really special."

Mom Terri Irwin chimed in, saying, "He'd be over the moon," before adding, "I will say one thing for sure is you would never have to wonder what he would've worn during any of the milestones. He would've worn khaki to the wedding, khaki to everything."

See more in the video below. Crikey! It's a Baby premieres on April 25 on Discovery+.

