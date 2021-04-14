Robert Irwin is loving being an uncle! The 17-year-old conservationist took to Instagram on Wednesday to share pics of himself with his niece, Grace Warrior.

Robert's sister, Bindi Irwin, welcomed the baby girl, who she shares with her husband, Chandler Powell, on March 25.

In one of the pics, Robert smiles for the camera as his niece sleeps in his arms. Another shot shows the teen holding the newborn, as Bindi, Chandler, and proud grandmother Terri Irwin look on. The final photo features smiles from both Robert and Grace, as the excited uncle looks down at the baby girl.

"Being Grace’s uncle is awesome!!" Robert captioned his post. "I can’t wait to watch this little warrior grow up and take on the world - I reckon she’ll be running the zoo in no time!"

"I feel so honoured that I’ll get to share all the amazing experiences that I had growing up in a zoo, and teach her about everything from rescuing wildlife to caring for our family of animals!" he added, referencing his family's Australia Zoo.

Bindi was a fan of her brother's post, writing, "Grace’s little smile in the last picture ❤️ Here’s to many wonderful adventures ahead. We love you!"

Chandler chimed in too, telling his brother-in-law that it's "the beginning of the best adventure!"

When ET spoke to the Irwin's in February, prior to Grace's birth, Robert expressed his joy over becoming an uncle.

"I am just so excited! I can't wait to just throw her in with absolutely everything," he said. "... She can have whatever she wants and do whatever she wants! It's gonna be awesome."

