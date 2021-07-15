Bindi Irwin found the sweetest way to return to Instagram. After announcing a hiatus from social media in late June, the conservationist was back posting precious pics of her and husband Chandler Powell's baby girl, Grace Warrior, on Wednesday.

"Grace Warrior • A collection of my [favorite] moments this month. Our beautiful angel has started giggling all the time and absolutely loves nature walks, looking for wildlife with us," she captioned the pics. "Can you believe she’ll be 4 months old soon?! Infinite love and gratitude in my heart. 💛"

The images show baby Grace cuddling up to her mom and dad, visiting with grandma Terri Irwin and uncle Robert Irwin, and even hanging out with some kangaroos.

In addition to these photos, Bindi also shared some posts shared by Chandler, Robert and the Australia Zoo that also showed baby Grace enjoying time with her family.

Upon stepping away from social media a few weeks ago, Bindi explained why she felt it was important.

"I’m taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family," she shared at the time. "I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal)."

"To my friends who are dealing with depression, anxiety and other battles every day - I see you. These issues are very real and deserve to be discussed and addressed," she continued. "Mental health deserves more understanding and support instead of being dismissed or patronized. You are absolutely worthy of love and kindness."

Bindi had the full support of her 17-year-old brother, Robert, during this hiatus.

"She is such a good mom and she's really tried to now prioritize just time with family," Robert told ET. "She's taking time out with, of course, Chandler, her husband, and her beautiful daughter, Grace, and so me being an uncle getting to be in there and be involved, it's just amazing. I never thought I'd see my big sister as a mom. It's just a really surreal and wonderful experience and to have a new family member is just awesome."

