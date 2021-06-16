Bindi Irwin Shares Cute Photo of Baby Grace 'Adventuring' Through Australia Zoo
Bindi Irwin is adventuring with her daughter! The 22-year-old conservationist took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable photo of her and husband Chandler Powell's daughter, Grace, strolling around Australia Zoo.
In the sweet shot, Grace, wearing a pink hat and covered by a blanket that reads "Baby Powell," happily sits in her stroller as she's pushed around the grounds of the Irwin family zoo.
"Our sweet girl snuggly and adventuring through Australia Zoo," Bindi captioned the pic. "Giggling when we talk about all the animals we’re strolling by."
Bindi's mom, Terri Irwin, posted the pic on Twitter, writing of her granddaughter, "She is the cutest little bug!"
Bindi has been showing her daughter all around Australia Zoo since welcoming her in March. On the grounds of the zoo, Bindi and baby Grace posed with Terri and Robert Irwin in one pic, while another shot showed the tot in her first khakis.
Last month, Bindi, Chandler, and Grace had their first family dinner together. They followed up that night out by introducing Grace to a koala for the first time.
"Grace Warrior’s first koala encounter," Bindi captioned the pic. "She was fascinated and so was Milo our darling koala! Too cute."
Powell shared the same shot, writing that the sweet moment featured "lots of smiles, the best giggles."
Watch the video below for more on Bindi and Chandler's family.
