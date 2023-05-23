Bindi Irwin Shares Video From Grace's First Trip to Disneyland
Watch Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace's Sweet Reaction to Photo of …
'Selling Sunset’: Bre Tiesi on Son Legendary’s 1st Birthday and …
Blake Shelton Responds to Adam Levine Saying 'It's About Time' H…
Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez React to Dwayne Johnson's 'Fas…
Priscilla Presley Appears at Twin Granddaughters' Graduation But…
Taylor Swift and The 1975's Matty Healy 'Like Each Other' (Sourc…
Nick Jonas Recalls Going to Therapy After 'Tragic' ACMs Performa…
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Kiss During Valentine’s Day Getaway O…
Def Leppard Reveals Pre-Show Ritual and More Secrets From Life o…
'The Voice': Why Blake Shelton Wants Lowkey Celebration With Gwe…
Nick Jonas on Why Singing Songs About Sex With His Brothers 'Can…
'Sister Wives' Stars Christine and Janelle Brown Reunite for Unc…
Michelle Rodriguez Shares What ‘Fast X’ End Credits Scene Means …
‘Fubar’: How Arnold Schwarzenegger Got Ready for Stunts and Why …
Robert De Niro Welcomes 7th Child at 79 Years Old
Priscilla Presley’s Request to Be Buried Next to Elvis Denied
'American Idol': Iam Tongi Reacts After Winning Season 21! (Excl…
Niall Horan on Missing Blake Shelton After ‘The Voice’ Season 23…
'Sister Wives' Christine Brown Engaged to David Woolley After 4 …
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell had a magical day at a Disney park with their little princess, Grace Warrior!
Over the weekend, the Crikey! It's the Irwins stars shared a sweet video of their 2-year-old daughter experiencing her first trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California.
"Our Disney princess visited the most magical place on Earth for the very first time. 💗 My. Heart," the caption of the post shared on both Bindi and Chandler's page read.
The happy parents showed off all of their daughter's magical memories as Grace joined them on the Dumbo ride, rode the teacups, walked through the park beaming with delight, had a tea party -- complete with princess attire -- and posed in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle.
Grace also played with Mickey Mouse bubbles and had a special meeting with Minnie Mouse.
Missing from the video was Bindi's mother, Terry Irwin, and her brother, Robert Irwin. The trip came around the time the family -- who is based in Australia -- visited California for the 2023 Steve Irwin Gala earlier this month.
Chandler gave his followers another look at their trip when he celebrated his wife for Mother's Day. In a post dedicated to Bindi in honor of the occasion, the wildlife conservationist shared a picture of him, Bindi and Grace posing in front of the castle.
"Happy Mother’s Day❤️ Seeing your strength as you pushed through 10 years of pain to be the best mama to our daughter is something I’ll admire forever," he wrote. "I feel like I’m meeting you all over again watching your light come back as you continue to recover from your endometriosis surgery. You are amazing. I love you forever."
The family's trip comes a month after Bindi revealed that was was privately battling endometriosis and underwent surgery to help treat the disease.
RELATED CONTENT:
Bindi Irwin Celebrates Daughter Grace Warrior's 2nd Birthday
Bindi Irwin Says She Sees a 'New Me' Following Endometriosis Surgery
Bindi Irwin Undergoes Surgery for Endometriosis After 10 Years of Pain
Related Gallery