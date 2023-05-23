Bindi Irwin Shares Video From Grace's First Trip to Disneyland

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell had a magical day at a Disney park with their little princess, Grace Warrior!

Over the weekend, the Crikey! It's the Irwins stars shared a sweet video of their 2-year-old daughter experiencing her first trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

"Our Disney princess visited the most magical place on Earth for the very first time. 💗 My. Heart," the caption of the post shared on both Bindi and Chandler's page read.

The happy parents showed off all of their daughter's magical memories as Grace joined them on the Dumbo ride, rode the teacups, walked through the park beaming with delight, had a tea party -- complete with princess attire -- and posed in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle.

Grace also played with Mickey Mouse bubbles and had a special meeting with Minnie Mouse.

Missing from the video was Bindi's mother, Terry Irwin, and her brother, Robert Irwin. The trip came around the time the family -- who is based in Australia -- visited California for the 2023 Steve Irwin Gala earlier this month.

Chandler gave his followers another look at their trip when he celebrated his wife for Mother's Day. In a post dedicated to Bindi in honor of the occasion, the wildlife conservationist shared a picture of him, Bindi and Grace posing in front of the castle.

"Happy Mother’s Day❤️ Seeing your strength as you pushed through 10 years of pain to be the best mama to our daughter is something I’ll admire forever," he wrote. "I feel like I’m meeting you all over again watching your light come back as you continue to recover from your endometriosis surgery. You are amazing. I love you forever."

The family's trip comes a month after Bindi revealed that was was privately battling endometriosis and underwent surgery to help treat the disease.

