Bindi Irwin is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery for endometriosis after suffering in pain for 10 years. As defined by the Mayo Clinic, endometriosis is a condition in which cells similar to the lining of the uterus, or endometrium, grow outside the uterus, often causing severe pain and menstrual irregularities.

Irwin took to Instagram Tuesday to open up about her struggle with the painful disorder, and share that she's recovering after undergoing surgery to remedy her condition.

"I battled for a long time wondering if I should share this journey with you in such a public space. It came down to the responsibility I feel to share my story for other women who need help," Irwin began, noting her initial apprehension to share her journey with the disorder. "For 10yrs I’ve struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea. Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road. These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc."

After countless tests and a visit to a doctor who told Irwin the condition is something "you deal with as a woman," she gave up, before a friend helped set her on a path to regain some normalcy in her life.

"A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman & I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain. I didn’t find answers until a friend @lesliemosier helped set me on a path of regaining my life," she shared, before revealing her decision to undergo surgery. "I decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis. Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn’t live like I was. Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain."

Doctors found 37 lesions on her uterus, as well as a cyst, and were in shock by the amount of pain Irwin was able to endure all this time.

"To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst. @seckinmd’s first words to me when I was in recovery were, 'How did you live with this much pain?' Validation for years of pain is indescribable. My family & friends who have been on this journey with me for 10+ yrs - THANK YOU, for encouraging me to find answers when I thought I’d never climb out. Thank you to the doctors & nurses who believed my pain," Irwin explained.

Now on the road to recovery, the wildlife conservationist and mother of one encouraged others to be gentle when it comes to women's reproductive health.

"I’m on the road to recovery & the gratitude I feel is overwhelming. To those questioning the cancelled plans, unanswered messages & absence - I had been pouring every ounce of the energy I had left into our daughter & family," she shared. "Things may look fine on the outside looking in through the window of someone’s life, however, that is not always the case. Please be gentle & pause before asking me (or any woman) when we’ll be having more children. After all that my body has gone through, I feel tremendously grateful that we have our gorgeous daughter. She feels like our family’s miracle."

Irwin continued, "I’m aware of millions of women struggling with a similar story. There’s stigma around this awful disease. I’m sharing my story for anyone who reads this & is quietly dealing with pain & no answers. Let this be your validation that your pain is real & you deserve help. Keep searching for answers. www.endofound.org."

Irwin's brother, Robert, shared his support for his sister with his own post, calling her resilient.

"Bindi, I’m so proud of you. It’s been a long battle through a decade of pain, but you are finally on the road to recovery. I’m so happy you can have your life back. Endometriosis is a horrible, crippling disease and too many women endure this in silence, or are never even diagnosed. Bindi, your story of resilience is a beacon for women around the world who are suffering - and it’s a wake up call for men too," Robert wrote.

Adding that his sister's struggle has been a wake up call for him, Robert urged others to educate themselves on the disorder and spread awareness about its impact.

"It’s *everyone’s* responsibility to be allies for womens health and help spread awareness. You never know who’s suffering in silence, let’s make this a topic that we all freely talk about," he added. "To read Bindi’s story and surgery journey in her own words head over to her page @bindisueirwin. ❤️"

Irwin is the latest celeb to open up about their struggle with the disorder. Chrissy Teigen, Amy Schumer and Lena Dunham have all been open about the pain they've suffered while dealing with the condition, with Schumer even opting to remove her uterus due to the severity of her condition.

Amy Schumer Shares Transparent Update With Fans After Endometriosis Surgery, Liposuction



