Chrissy Teigen is back home after being in the hospital. The 35-year-old model took to her Instagram Story on Thursday afternoon to share a video of herself in her own bed after undergoing endometriosis surgery.

"I'm OK, and I'm back home now," a sleepy sounding Teigen shares in the brief video.

Teigen also showed her stomach, which was bandaged up with three gauze squares, each with a little heart drawn on them in black marker.

Earlier in the day, Teigen shared a post to her story revealing she was in the hospital, preparing to go under the knife for the procedure.

According to Mayo Clinic, endometriosis is "an often painful disorder in which tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus -- the endometrium -- grows outside your uterus."

In the clip, Teigen is wearing a hospital gown and lying in a bed as she moves the camera. "Please endo this pain lol lol lol lol lol ahahahahahahahaha," she wrote alongside the video.

Teigen also shared a clip of herself playing a Nintendo Switch while at the hospital.

Teigen's surgery comes the same week that her son, Jack, was scheduled to be born. The model suffered a pregnancy loss in September at 20 weeks. She and her husband, John Legend, are parents to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

After returning home from the hospital, Teigen shared a contemplative post to Instagram, alongside some snapshots from when she and Legend shot the music video for his song "Wild," back when she was 10-weeks pregnant and hadn't yet announced the news.

"I knew the video would take a bit to get together so thought it would be cute to share our news with the world through the ol classic hand on belly trick at the end. I could have never imagined what would happen over the next 10 weeks," she wrote. "Not sure I’ll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing but I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so."

"This month is a rough reminder and to be honest, I thought the worst was over but I guess life and emotions aren’t on any sort of schedule. Love you guys to pieces and am grateful for all your support and love," she added, in part.

Teigen also tweeted about Jack on Wednesday, before going in for her surgery, writing, "My little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off. I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh."

In an Instagram post in December, Teigen revealed that she won't be pregnant again.

"I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again," she wrote at the time. "But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day."

