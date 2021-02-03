Chrissy Teigen would have given birth to her third child this week. The cookbook author and entrepreneur revealed to her followers on Wednesday that this was the week she was due. Teigen suffered a devastating pregnancy loss in September at 20 weeks.

"My little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off. I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom," she tweeted. "I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh."

She then followed up the tweet with a video of her belly moving, "Look at this 😩 I’ll pretend it’s him saying hi - it never stops."

Teigen also asked her followers about their "experience after endometriosis surgery? what is the recovery-difficulty level? like can I make soup after."

Teigen and husband John Legend announced they were expecting baby No. 3 in August. Teigen was very honest and open about her pregnancy journey. She even shared updated after she was hospitalized after experiencing pregnancy complications.

In September, after multiple blood transfusions, she announced that they had lost their baby.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she wrote on Instagram.

"We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she continued. "To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

The two later appeared on Good Morning America and candidly discussed being so open about their pregnancy loss. Legend admitted he was initially apprehensive about Teigen's decision to take photos of them with their late son, Jack, which she shared on Instagram.

Teigen, meanwhile, said of the extremely intimate photos, "I don't care if you were offended or disgusted. I understand it could be that way for people."

