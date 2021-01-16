Chrissy Teigen Takes Up Impressive New Hobby at Therapist's Suggestion

Chrissy Teigen is embracing the equestrian lifestyle. The 35-year-old model and cookbook author has been open about her journey in therapy, working through her grief following the loss of her third child in September. And on Saturday, she shared a suggestion from her therapist that's brought a new animal into her life.

"My therapist says I need something that I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol," Teigen tweeted. "Today begins my journey into the horse world. I hope this dude likes me."

She shared a photo of a beautiful brown horse with a white nose.

"He’s so handsome and appears lazy, I love," she added, not sharing the horse's name.

After being open with her difficult loss both on social media and in an emotional essay she penned, Teigen has also been candid about her journey with grief.

Back in November she shared on Twitter that she's been in "a bit of a grief depression hole."

In December she shared a post-therapy video of herself with tears running down her face. She also revealed that she will "never" be pregnant again.

