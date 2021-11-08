Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Put Her Toes in the Ocean for the First Time: Watch
Bindi Irwin's daughter already loves the ocean! The 23-year-old conservationist took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of her and husband Chandler Powell's 7-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, experiencing the ocean for the first time.
In the sweet clip, Bindi holds Grace up as the cutie, wearing a swimsuit and hat, gets her feet wet in the water. Little Grace seems to enjoy the moment, happily splashing around and smiling, as her mom looks on in delight.
"A video of Grace Warrior splashing in the ocean for the very first time," Bindi wrote alongside the clip. "My heart."
The proud mom also shared a photo with Grace from their beach day. In the pic, Bindi is beaming at baby Grace as the her little one gleefully smiles for the camera.
"Our little sunshine absolutely loved beach day," Bindi captioned the snap.
Chandler got in on the beach day fun, too, sharing a sweet photo that shows him holding both a surfboard and baby Grace while standing in the sand.
"Catchin' waves with Dad," the 24-year-old wrote alongside the pic. "Loved our beach day together."
Watch the video below for more on Bindi and Chandler's family.
