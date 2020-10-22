Ryan and Kelly forever! Mindy Kaling is getting lots of love from B.J. Novak, her longtime best friend, ex-boyfriend, and co-star in The Office. On Wednesday, Kaling participated in the viral "How It's Going" challenge where she first posted a shot of herself as Kelly Kapoor on The Office, writing, "How It Started." Alongside that pic, she posted a stunning red carpet photo of herself in a yellow gown and jewels, writing, "How It's Going."

Novak commented on the post, "I like both."

Not only are the two longtime pals, Kaling previously revealed that Novak is the godfather to her 2-year-old daughter, Katherine.

"The truth is that BJ is so much more like family now than a platonic friend. He’s the godfather to my daughter," Kaling told Good Housekeeping in 2019. "He comes over like once a week. Sometimes he’ll come over just to hang out with her."

The two attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party together back in February, posing on the red carpet, and also posed for a sweet portrait together at the event.

Kaling surprised fans earlier this month when she revealed that she privately welcomed her second child amid the pandemic.

"I gave birth to a baby boy on Sept. 3," Kaling shared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. "This is news to a lot of people. His name is Spencer."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Oscars 2020: Mindy Kaling Really Wants Brad Pitt and Laura Dern to Date -- Here's Why (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Mindy Kaling Reveals BJ Novak Is Her Daughter's Godfather

Mindy Kaling Welcomes Baby No. 2

Mindy Kaling Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Katherine in B-Day Post

Related Gallery