News

B.J. Novak Leaves Sweet Comment on Mindy Kaling's 'How It's Going' Challenge

By Rachel McRady‍
B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Ryan and Kelly forever! Mindy Kaling is getting lots of love from B.J. Novak, her longtime best friend, ex-boyfriend, and co-star in The Office. On Wednesday, Kaling participated in the viral "How It's Going" challenge where she first posted a shot of herself as Kelly Kapoor on The Office, writing, "How It Started." Alongside that pic, she posted a stunning red carpet photo of herself in a yellow gown and jewels, writing, "How It's Going." 

Novak commented on the post, "I like both."

View this post on Instagram

Roundup ✨ #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

Not only are the two longtime pals, Kaling previously revealed that Novak is the godfather to her 2-year-old daughter, Katherine. 

"The truth is that BJ is so much more like family now than a platonic friend. He’s the godfather to my daughter," Kaling told Good Housekeeping in 2019. "He comes over like once a week. Sometimes he’ll come over just to hang out with her."

The two attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party together back in February, posing on the red carpet, and also posed for a sweet portrait together at the event. 

Kaling surprised fans earlier this month when she revealed that she privately welcomed her second child amid the pandemic. 

"I gave birth to a baby boy on Sept. 3," Kaling shared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. "This is news to a lot of people. His name is Spencer."  

RELATED CONTENT:

Mindy Kaling Reveals BJ Novak Is Her Daughter's Godfather

Mindy Kaling Welcomes Baby No. 2

Mindy Kaling Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Katherine in B-Day Post

Related Gallery