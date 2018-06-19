Blac Chyna Is 'In a Good Place' After Split From YBN Almighty Jay (Exclusive)

Blac Chyna is a single lady.

A source tells ET that the 30-year-old reality star and rapper boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay have called it quits. “They split very recently,” the source claims, adding that Chyna is in a good space.

“She’s doing really well. She is focused on her children, her health and her fitness,” the source says.

ET has reached out to reps for Chyna and YBN.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story posted on Tuesday, the 18-year-old rapper wrote, "@blacchyna & I are no longer together." The now-exes were first spotted having a fun day date at a bowling alley in Los Angeles at the end of February.

Chyna has previously been linked with Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares 19-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian. She is also mother to 5-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga.

The model loves to share adorable moments with her kids on her social media. See more of the family in the video below.

