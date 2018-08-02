'Black Mirror' Star Joe Cole Finds an Unlikely Prison Friend in 'A Prayer Before Dawn' Clip (Exclusive)

You likely recognize Joe Cole from Black Mirror's rom-com episode, "Hang the DJ," or the pulpy historical series Peaky Blinders, but he transforms himself completely for the Thai prison fighting drama A Prayer Before Dawn, in which he plays real-life boxer Billy Moore, who is incarcerated in one of Thailand's most notoriously ruthless prisons and attempts to fight his way out.

While navigating drug addiction and gang violence, Billy makes an unexpected friend of sorts in Fame, a trans woman working in the prison's commissary (played by Pornchanok Mabklang in her first film role). In this exclusive clip, he turns to Fame to help him get cigarettes, despite having no family to put money in his account.

"No family, no money, no cigarettes," Fame tells him, as Billy barters to borrow a cigarette now and pay her back later.

A Prayer Before Dawn, which is available now exclusively on DIRECTV before arriving in theaters on Aug. 10, is from director Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire (Johnny Mad Dog) and was shot in an actual Thai prison with a cast of actual inmates.

A24

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"A PRAYER BEFORE DAWN is the remarkable true story of Billy Moore, a young English boxer incarcerated in two of Thailand’s most notorious prisons. He is quickly thrown into a terrifying world of drugs and gang violence, but when the prison authorities allow him to take part in the Muay Thai boxing tournaments, he realizes this might be his chance to get out. Billy embarks on a relentless, action-packed journey from one savage fight to the next, stopping at nothing to do whatever he must to preserve his life and regain his freedom. Shot in an actual Thai prison with a cast of primarily real inmates, A PRAYER BEFORE DAWN is a visceral, thrilling journey through an unforgettable hell on earth."

