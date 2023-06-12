Tenoch Huerta is denying claims of sexual assault. On Saturday, musician María Elena Ríos accused the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor of being a "sexual predator," a claim he denied in a statement to ET.

"A false and completely unsubstantiated accusation about me has spread like wildfire -- and I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer," Huerta said. "About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months. It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship."

"After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends," he continued. "As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage."

Huerta added, "Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue."

"And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive," he concluded. "I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion."

Ríos leveled her allegations on Twitter, writing in Spanish, "It's very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and the abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved around the world for playing a character in a movie such as Tenoch Huerta."

"Charming in appearance, the great hallmark of a narcissist + a good helping of victimization," she added of Huerta, who starred as Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and has also appeared in Narcos: Mexico and The Forever Purge.

As for why she didn't report the alleged assault, Ríos explained, "They say those who live in a macho country, where justice is unattainable, where they almost kill you -- and even still they don't believe you and justice isn't served. And no, I don't want to be famous. And no, I don't want money because I know how to work."

In a follow-up tweet, Ríos wrote that she's discussing the situation now because she has "a process," and again addressed her delay in speaking out.

"I was afraid that this would happen: people who refuse to believe that a SUPER HERO is an abuser, manipulator and sexual predator," she wrote. "Yes, you @TenochHuerta abuse because you know you have power."

