Black Panther took home the lion's share of nominations for the 50th Annual NAACP Image Awards, which were announced on Wednesday.

The Marvel superhero epic earned a grand total of 14 nominations, including Outstanding Motion Picture, Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for Chadwick Boseman, Outstanding Breakthrough Role -- for both Winston Duke and Letitia Wright -- and Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture, among many others.

Additionally, Black Panther's soundtrack single "All the Stars," by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, is in contention for Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album, while Boseman and the film's director, Ryan Coogler, are nominated for Entertainer of the Year, alongside Beyoncé, Regina King and LeBron James.

Other major film frontrunners at this year's milestone event, earning multiple nominations in a variety of categories, are BlacKkKlansman, Crazy Rich Asians, If Beale Street Could Talk, Widows and The Hate U Give.

Among TV shows, Black-ish, Insecure, Seven Seconds, Atlanta and How to Get Away With Murder are among the most celebrated series at this year's event.

The prestigious awards -- presented annually by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People -- honors creative works in the fields of film, television, music and literature.

Here's a full list of all the nominees at the 50th Annual NAACP Image Awards:

FILM

Outstanding Motion Picture

Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)

Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Bros. Pictures)

If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)

The Hate U Give (20th Century Fox)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

Michael B Jordan – Creed II (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios)

Denzel Washington – The Equalizer 2 (Columbia Pictures)

John David Washington – BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)

Stephan James – If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give (20th Century Fox)

Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Bros. Pictures)

KiKi Layne – If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)

Sanaa Lathan – Nappily Ever After (Marc Platt Production/Badabing Pictures Production for Netflix)

Viola Davis – Widows (20th Century Fox)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Brian Tyree Henry – If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)

Mahershala Ali – Green Book (Universal Pictures, Participant Media, DreamWorks)

Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

Russell Hornsby – The Hate U Give (20th Century Fox)

Winston Duke – Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Danai Gurira – Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

Letitia Wright – Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

Regina Hall – The Hate U Give (20th Century Fox)

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)

If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)

Nappily Ever After (Marc Platt Production/Badabing Pictures Production for Netflix)

Sorry To Bother You (Annapurna Pictures)

Traffik (Codeblack Films/Lionsgate Entertainment)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Storm Reid – A Wrinkle In Time (Walt Disney Studios)

Letitia Wright – Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

Winston Duke – Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

John David Washington – BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)

KiKi Layne – If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)

Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Hate U Give (20th Century Fox)

Widows (20th Century Fox)

TELEVISION

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX Networks)

Black-ish (ABC)

Dear White People (Netflix)

Grown-ish (Freeform)

Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood (CBS)

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX Networks)

Dwayne Johnson, Ballers (HBO)

Tracy Morgan, The Last O.G. (TBS)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Danielle Brooks, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)

Logan Browning, Dear White People (Netflix)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish (Freeform)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Jay Ellis, Insecure (HBO)

John David Washington, Ballers (HBO)

Laurence Fishburne, Black-ish (ABC)

Marcus Scribner, Black-ish (ABC)

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Essence Atkins, Marlon (NBC)

Marsai Martin, Black-ish (ABC)

Natasha Rothwell, Insecure (HBO)

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Yvonne Orji, Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series

How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Power (Starz)

Queen Sugar (OWN)

The Chi (Showtime)

This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Mitchell, The Chi (Showtime)

Keith David, Greenleaf (OWN)

Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar (OWN)

Omari Hardwick, Power (Starz)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Alfre Woodard, Marvel’s Luke Cage (Netflix)

Naturi Naughton, Power (Starz)

Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar (OWN)

Taraji P. Henson, Empire (FOX)

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Joe Morton, Scandal (ABC)

Jussie Smollett, Empire (FOX)

Romany Malco, A Million Little Things (ABC)

Wendell Pierce, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Prime Video)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

CCH Pounder, NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf (OWN)

Sanaa Lathan, The Affair (Showtime)

Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us (NBC)

Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series

Erika Alexander – Black Lightning – "Book of Consequences: Chapter Three: Master Lowery" (CW)

Kendrick Lamar – Power – "Happy Birthday" (Starz)

Kerry Washington – How to Get Away with Murder – "Lahey v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania" (ABC)

Loretta Devine – Love Is_ – "Rose (Going Home)" (OWN)

Tisha Campbell-Martin – Empire – "Without Apology" (Fox)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Behind The Movement (TV One)

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

Seven Seconds (Netflix)

The Bobby Brown Story (BET)

The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar (Lifetime)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

Michael B. Jordan, Fahrenheit 451 (HBO)

Russell Hornsby, Seven Seconds (Netflix)

Woody McClain, The Bobby Brown Story (BET)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anna Deavere Smith, Notes From the Field (HBO)

Gabrielle Dennis, The Bobby Brown Story (BET)

Jeanté Godlock, The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar (Lifetime)

Regina King, Seven Seconds (Netflix)

Toni Braxton, Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story (Lifetime)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

A Thousand Words With Michelle Obama (BET)

AM Joy (MSNBC)

Angela Rye’s State of the Union (BET)

Oprah Winfrey Presents: Becoming Michelle Obama (OWN)

Unsung (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

ESPN’s First Take (ESPN)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

The Real (Syndicated)

The View (ABC)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN)

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Shark Tank (ABC)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

2 Dope Queens (HBO)

Black Girls Rock! (BET)

Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest (Disney XD)

Motown Magic (Netflix)

Sesame Street (HBO)

Top Chef Junior (Universal Kids)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Alex R. Hibbert, The Chi (Showtime)

Lonnie Chavis, This Is Us (NBC)

Lyric Ross, This Is Us (NBC)

Marsai Martin, Black-ish (ABC)

Miles Brown, Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, Willow Smith – Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Joy Reid – AM Joy (MSNBC)

LeBron James – The Shop (HBO)

Lester Holt – NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (NBC)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Iyanla Vanzant – Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN)

LL Cool J – Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)

Queen Latifah – Black Girls Rock (BET)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Steve Harvey – Family Feud (Syndication)

SPECIAL AWARD

Entertainer of the Year

Beyoncé

Chadwick Boseman

LeBron James

Regina King

Ryan Coogler

DOCUMENTARY

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

Amazing Grace (Sundial Pictures/Neon)

Making The Five Heartbeats (Green Lighthouse)

Quincy (Netflix)

RBG (CNN)

Whitney (Roadside Attractions/Miramax)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

Hope & Fury: MLK, The Movement and the Media (NBC)

King in the Wilderness (HBO)

Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland (HBO)

Shut Up & Dribble (Showtime)

Time For Ilhan (Fuse)

WRITING

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Justin Simien – Dear White People – "Chapter 1" (Netflix)

Marquita J. Robinson – GLOW – "Work the Leg" (Netflix)

Peter H. Saji – Black-ish – "Purple Rain" (ABC)

Regina Y. Hicks – Insecure – "High-Like" (HBO)

Trevor Noah, Steve Budow, David Kibuuka, Zhubin Parang, Dan Amira, Lauren Sarver Means, Mr. Daniel Radosh, David Angelo, Devin Trey Delliquanti, Zachary DiLanzo – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – "23087 Alex Wagner"(Comedy Central)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Janine Sherman Barrois – Claws – Cracker Casserole (TNT)

Kay Oyegun This Is Us – This Big, Amazing, Beautiful Life (NBC)

Lena Waithe – The Chi – Pilot (Showtime)

Patrick Joseph Charles – Black Lightning – Sins of the Father: The Book of Redemption (The CW/Netflix)

Lena Waithe, Dime Davis, – The Chi – The Whistle (Showtime)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)

Anna Deavere Smith – Notes From the Field (HBO)

J. David Shanks – Seven Seconds: Matters of Life and Death (Netflix)

Katrina M. O’Gilvie – Behind the Movement (TV One)

Ramin Bahrani, Amir Naderi – Fahrenheit 451 (HBO)

Shalisha Francis – Seven Seconds: Of Gods and Men (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)

Boots Riley – Sorry To Bother You (Annapurna Pictures)

Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)

Peter Chiarelli, Adele Lim – Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

DIRECTING

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover – Atlanta – "FUBU" (FX Networks)

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin – "Chapter Seventy-Four" (CW)

Hiro Murai – Atlanta – "Teddy Perkins" (FX Networks)

Ken Whittingham – Atypical – “Ernest Shackleton’s Rules for Survival” (Netflix)

Millicent Shelton – Insecure – "High-Like" (HBO)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Ayoka Chenzira – Queen Sugar – "Here Beside the River" (OWN)

Deborah Ann Chow – Better Call Saul – "Something Stupid" (AMC)

Dee Rees – Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams – "Kill All Others" (Prime Video)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield – Marvel’s Luke Cage – "I Get Physical" (Netflix)

Zetna Fuentes – How To Get Away With Murder – "Lahey v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania' (ABC)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)

Ernest Dickerson – Seven Seconds: Until It Do (Netflix)

Ramin Bahrani – Fahrenheit 451 (HBO)

Tanya Hamilton – Seven Seconds: That What Follows (Netflix)

Tracy Heather Strai – Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart (PBS)

Victoria Mahoney – Seven Seconds: Witness for the Prosecution (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)

Steve McQueen – Widows (20th Century Fox)

Ryan Coogler – Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

Alan Hicks, Rashida Jones – Quincy (A Le Train Train\Bob’s Your Uncle\Tribeca Production for Netflix)

ANIMATED/CGI

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)

Issa Rae – Bojack Horseman (Netflix)

Laya Deleon Hayes – Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

Mahershala Ali – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Animation in association with Marvel)

Samuel L. Jackson – Incredibles 2 (Disney and Pixar Animation Studios)

Shameik Moore – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Animation in association with Marvel)

MUSIC/RECORDING

Outstanding New Artist

Ella Mai (10 Summers/Interscope Records)

Jade Novah (EMPIRE)

Koryn Hawthorne (RCA Inspiration)

Omar Wilson (BSE Recordings)

Tory Lanez (Mad Love/Interscope Records)

Outstanding Male Artist

Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Childish Gambino (RCA Records)

John Legend (Columbia Records)

MAJOR. (BOE/Empire)

Raheem DeVaughn (BMG)

Outstanding Female Artist

Andra Day (Warner Bros. Records)

Ella Mai (10 Summers/Interscope Records)

H.E.R. (RCA Records)

Janelle Monáe (Atlantic Records)

Janet Jackson (Rhythm Nation)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

“A Good Night” – John Legend feat. BloodPop (Columbia Records)

“All The Stars” – Black Panther – Kendrick Lamar, SZA (Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

“Could’ve Been” – H.E.R., Bryson Tiller (RCA Records)

“Finesse (Remix)” – Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B (Atlantic Records)

“Everything Is Love” – The Carters (Roc Nation)

Outstanding Jazz Album

Facing Dragons – Christian Sands (Mack Avenue)

Hollywood Africans – Jon Batiste (Verve)

RISE! – Ben Tankard feat. Marion Meadows, Kirk Whalum, Paul Jackson Jr. (Ben-Jamin’ Universal Music)

The Story of Jaz – Jazmin Ghent feat. Jeff Lorber, James P. Lloyd, Kim Scott, Philippe Saisse (Jazmin Ghent Music)

Waiting for the Sunrise – Camille Thurman (Chesky Records)

Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)

Heart. Passion. Pursuit. Live at Passion City Church – Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Motown Gospel)

Hiding Place – Tori Kelly (Capitol Records)

Make Room – Jonathan McReynolds (Entertainment One)

One Nation Under God – Jekalyn Carr (LMG)

Unstoppable – Koryn Hawthorne (RCA Inspirational)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

APES**T – The Carters (Roc Nation)

Could’ve Been – H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller (RCA Records)

Finesse (Remix) – Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B (Atlantic Records)

This Is America – Childish Gambino (RCA Records)

All The Stars – Kendrick Lamar, SZA (Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Outstanding Song – Traditional

"Amen" – Andra Day (Warner Bros. Records)

"Better With You In It" – MAJOR. (BOE/Empire)

"Beyond" – Leon Bridges (Columbia Records)

"Long As I Live" – Toni Braxton (Def Jam Recordings)

"Never Alone" – Tori Kelly feat. Kirk Franklin (Capital Records)

Outstanding Song – Contemporary

“A Good Night” – John Legend feat. BloodPop (Columbia Records)

“As I Am” – H.E.R. (RCA Records)

“Boo’d Up” – Ella Mai (10 Summers/Interscope Records)

“Finesse (Remix)” – Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B (Atlantic Records)

“This Is America” – Childish Gambino (RCA Records)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation

Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By – Kendrick Lamar, SZA feat. 2Chainz, ScHoolboy Q, Saudi, Khalid, Swae Lee, Vince Staples, Yugen Blakrok, SOB x RBE, Jorja Smith, Anderson Paak, Ab Soul, Reason, Zacari, Babes Wudumo, Sjava, Travis Scott (Interscope Records)

Greenleaf, Season 3 (Music from the Original TV series)” – Various Artists (Lions Gate Entertainment)

Marvel’s Luke CageSeason Two – Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad (Mondo Music)

Insecure Music From The HBO Original Series, Season 3 – Various Artists (RCA Records)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From & Inspired by the Motion Picture) – Various Artists (Republic Records)

Outstanding Album

Dirty Computer – Janelle Monáe (Atlantic Records)

Ella Mai – Ella Mai (10 Summers/Interscope Records)

Even More – MAJOR. (BOE/Empire)

Everything Is Love – The Carters (Roc Nation)

I Used To Know Her: The Prelude – H.E.R. (RCA Records)

LITERARY

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

An American Marriage – Tayari Jones (Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill)

Better Late Than Never – Kimberla Lawson Roby (Grand Central Publishing)

Black Panther: Who Is The Black Panther? Prose Novel – Jesse James Holland Jr (Titan Books)

Envy – Victoria Christopher Murray (Touchstone)

They Come in All Colors: A Novel – Malcolm Hansen (Atria Books)

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

Barracoon – Zora Neale Hurston (Amistad HarperCollins Publishers)

Black Girls Rock! Owning Our Magic. Rocking Our Truth – Beverly Bond (37 Ink, A Division of Atria Books)

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics – Donna Brazile (Author), Yolanda Caraway (Author), Leah Daughtry (Author), Minyon Moore (Author), Veronica Chambers (With), (St. Martin’s Press)

May We Forever Stand: A History of the Black National Anthem – Imani Perry (University of North Carolina Press)

The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row – Anthony Ray Hinton (Author), Lara Love Hardin (With), (St. Martin’s Press)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

Heads of the Colored People: Stories – Nafissa Thompson-Spires (37 Ink, A Division of Atria Books)

Lighting the Fires of Freedom: African American Women in the Civil Rights Movement – Janet Dewart Bell (The New Press)

Lucile H. Bluford and the Kansas City Call: Activist Voice for Social Justice – Dr. Sheila D. Brooks (Author), Clinton C. Wilson II (Author), (Rowman & Littlefield)

Small Country: A Novel – Gaël Faye (Hogarth)

Us Against The World: Our Secrets to Love, Marriage, and Family – David Mann (Author), Tamela Mann (Author), Shaun Saunders (With), (W Publishing)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

Barracoon – Zora Neale Hurston (Amistad HarperCollins Publishers)

Becoming – Michelle Obama (Crown)

The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke – Jeffrey C. Stewart (Oxford University Press)

The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela – Nelson Mandela (Author), Sahm Venter (Editor) (Liveright Publishing)

Well, That Escalated Quickly: Memoirs and Mistakes of an Accidental Activist – Franchesa Ramsey (Grand Central Publishing)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration – Carla Hall (Author) Genevive Ko (With) (Harper Wave)

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics – Donna Brazile (Author), Yolanda Caraway (Author), Leah Daughtry (Author), Minyon Moore (Author), Veronica Chambers (With), (St. Martin’s Press)

Poised For Excellence: Fundamental Principles of Effective Leadership in the Boardroom and Beyond – Karima Mariam-Arthur (Palgrave Macmillan)

Rise and Grind: Outperform, Outwork, and Outhustle Your Way to a More Successful and Rewarding Life – Daymond John (Author), Daniel Paisner (With), (Currency)

Well-Read Black Girl: Finding Our Stories, Discovering Ourselves – Glory Edim (Ballantine Books)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

Confessions of a Barefaced Woman – Allison Elaine Joseph (Red Hen Press)

Ghost, Like a Place – Iain Haley Pollock (Alice James Books)

Refuse – Julian Randall (University of Pittsburgh Press)

Taking the Arrow Out of the Heart – Alice Walker (Author) (37 Ink/Atria Books)

The Gospel According to Wild Indigo – Cyrus Cassells (Crab Orchard Review & Southern Illinois University Press)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

Facing Frederick: The Life of Frederick Douglass, A Monumental American Man – Tonya Bolden (Abrams For Young Readers)

Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race – Margot Lee Shetterly (Author), Laura Freeman (Illustrator), (Harper)

I Can Be Anything! Don’t Tell Me I Can’t – Diane Dillon (The Blue Sky Press)

The 5 O’Clock Band – Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews (Author), Bryan Collier (Illustrator), (Abrams For Young Readers)

The Word Collector – Peter H. Reynolds (Orchard Books)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

A Very Large Expanse of Sea – Tahereh Mafi (Harper)

Chasing King’s Killer: The Hunt for Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Assassin – James L. Swanson (Scholastic Press)

Harbor Me – Jacqueline Woodson (Nancy M. Paulsen)

The Journey of Little Charlie – Christopher Paul Curtis (Scholastic Press)

We Are Not Yet Equal: Understanding our Racial Divide – Carol Anderson (Author), Tonya Bolden (With), (Bloomsbury YA)

