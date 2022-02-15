Blake Lively might start wearing her director's cap more often!

ET spoke to the 34-year-old actress on the red carpet at Michael Kors' Fall-Winter 2022 show at New York Fashion Week Tuesday night where she spoke about her recent Academy of Country Music Awards nominations and showing up for the beloved designer.

"Academy of Country Music was not on my vision board," Lively admitted about two ACM nominations for producing directing the music video for Taylor Swift's track, "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)."

As far as what or who she'd like to direct next, Blake's undecided, though she might have another Queen B in mind.

"Oh my gosh, I don't know, I don't know. Tell Beyoncé to stop calling me!" Lively joked.

On a more serious note, Blake, who attended the show with her sister, Robyn, shared why it was so important for her to be at Kors' show.

"I mean honestly, Michael was the first person to invite me to any fashion event, and he always shows up for me, so, I think that's one of the best things you can do in life for people, show up," The Rhythm Section star shared.

Blake wowed in a powder blue sequined two-piece bra and skirt set which she paired with a matching blazer jacket, powder blue heels and metallic white clutch. She wore her long, blonde locks down and in loose waves, only breaking her monochromatic look to rock a bold, red lip.

Gotham/GC Image

It was an important show for Robyn, too, who said she last attended Kors' show three years ago on Valentine's Day.

"I couldn't miss it, is just so special for me because I don't get to do this very often, but I did come with you how many years ago, I think it was like three years ago," she said. "Three years ago. Valentine's day," Blake confirmed.

The fashion show was made even more special by the fact that it was held at night, with Kors' NYFW shows traditionally taking place in the mornings.

Gotham/GC Images

"I mean, it's darker," Blake quipped of the more noticeable difference to Tuesday's show. "We get to go to dinner after," Robyn added.

"Normally you're just too overdressed or your face is just too overdressed for like 9:00 a.m," Blake explained. "Like I'd come home, and I'd look a little like I need to be on stage somewhere, but at nighttime it's appropriate. So, we'll go to dinner and make a night of it."

For more on the multi-hyphenated actress, check out the video below.

