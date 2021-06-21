Blake Lively Pays Tribute to Late Dad Ernie on First Father's Day Since His Death
Ernie Lively, Beloved Actor and Blake Lively's Dad, Dies at 74
Father's Day was bittersweet for Blake Lively, just a few weeks after the death of her dad, actor Ernie Lively. The 33-year-old mom of three posted a sweet photo of Ernie and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, hugging and laughing while lying down.
"My guys," she captioned the pic.
Her sister, actress Robyn Lively, commented on the post, "Siiissss ❤️💔❤️💔🙌."
Blake's Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star, Amber Tamblyn, also commented, writing, "I love your papa so much. Ryan’s okay."
Ernie, who also appeared in TheSisterhood of the Traveling Pants films playing the father of Bridget, Blake's character, died at the age of 74 following cardiac complications in early June.
Blake hasn't publicly spoken about the death of her father, but she did share a touching photo of him giving her a kiss on the forehead to her Instagram Stories following his death.
